Aurora, CO

3 injured in shooting at Aurora park

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a park in Aurora Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at City Park at 16th Avenue and Dayton Street. The victims, two men and a woman, were all taken to the...

CBS Denver

Jeremy Rocha charged in deadly shooting on I-70

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Jeremy Jacob Rocha in the deadly shooting on I-70 that stemmed from a street racing incident. The shooting happened June 18 in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue.John Jaros died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers.  Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That's when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped traffic and police said Rocha fired multiple shots, killing him. Jaros lived in Estes Park and was the Assistant Chief of Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department. Rocha, 20, was arrested in Commerce City last week. He faces charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer. Rochais scheduled to appear in court on July 27 in Adams County District Court.
Suspect shot dead in Denver whose body was found inside an SUV

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 31-year-old man whose partially mutilated body was found inside a stolen SUV in Denver’s Villa Park area. According to a police department news release, the victim, Isaiah Morales, was reported missing and was last seen on June 4. On June 16, his body was found in the back seat of a parked Ford Explorer in the 800 block of Hazel Court. Parking was stamped on the car.
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
9NEWS

Woman killed after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead in Aurora, Sunday night. At about 11:45 p.m., officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) were notified of a shooting that happened near North Ursula Street and East 13th Avenue after a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting death of man found in SUV

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found in an SUV in Denver earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said. Spencer Doom, 30, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on one count of first-degree murder. The...
Westword

Update: Two Deaths Among Seven Metro Denver Shootings on Bloody Monday

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
CBS Denver

Suspected Truck Thief Shot & Killed By Arvada Police

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A call about a stolen vehicle ended with a shooting involving Arvada Police on Monday night. Police say they were called to the area near 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 9 p.m. They say a Ford F-550 tire repair vehicle with a tractor trailer was unattended and running before it was taken. Using a tracking device, they found it near 61st Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard — again unattended and running. Police say they approached the truck when a suspect got inside and and tried to get away. Officers shot at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a hospital. That suspect later died and has since been identified as 40-year-old Isaiah Proctor. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.
KDVR.com

Multiple agencies looking for 4 suspects in armed burglaries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado are searching for four suspects in a series of burglaries that spanned from Longmont to Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Lupton and Weld County burglaries happened on...
