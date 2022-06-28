Ride onboard with The Stig as he laps the Maserati MC20 supercar

We recently learned that the Porsche 963 LMDh hypercar would carry a scandalous price tag that nudges $3 million. For that money, you could buy 12 different examples of the 911 Turbo, but no 911 can do what the 963 can. A 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid derived from the naturally aspirated V8 in the spectacular 918 Spyder hypercar is the main source of motivation for the monstrous machine, producing up to 670 horsepower. Of course, those figures are somewhat disappointing in an age where four-digit horsepower claims are common, but you don't buy a race car for its straight-line speed alone. You buy it for what it can do in the corners and based on the 963's run at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, that $2.9 million price tag seems totally fair.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO