ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ride onboard with The Stig as he laps the Maserati MC20 supercar

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn episode four of new Top Gear TV, Chris Harris reviewed the all-new...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Rare 2009 Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. The final destination for some of the greatest cars ever made is sometimes a figurative—if not literal—cul-de-sac, a one-way dead end into which they have undeservedly been driven by a combination of market conditions, inept management or a clueless public. Or sometimes, on purpose, because they were always meant to answer a “What If?” question, vanishing as quickly as they appeared. Two such cars are the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and its topless twin, the 8C Spider. When I first laid eyes on the coupe at Villa d’Este, I thought it was the most...
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Hear The Sound Of The Porsche 911 GT3 RS In The Last Spy Video

Porsche will unveil the new 911 GT3 RS before the end of 2022, although we don’t have an official launch date just yet. However, a prototype of the future RS model was caught testing around the Nurburgring free of camouflage. The guys over CarSpyMedia were at the right time and they managed to shoot a video of the car while testing at the ring and we get to hear the amazing sound of the naturally aspired engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Your Next Boxster May Not Be Built By Porsche

It's been a tough two years for the world's automakers. After being hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant chip crisis and supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on the industry. Despite strong demand, companies are struggling to get vehicles out of factories quickly enough. And we're not just talking about the mainstream brands, either - even Porsche is struggling to meet demand.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
racer.com

First Pontiac GTO to be enshrined at Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

A near-perfect recreation of the Pontiac Tempest that shocked the racing world in 1963 by beating Ferrari GTOs and factory Corvette ZO6s at Daytona, and in so doing served as the launchpad for the fabled Pontiac GTO later that year, will arrive later this summer at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA). The MSHFA is located on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway (DIS) where the world-beating Pontiac made history nearly 60 years ago.
PONTIAC, MI
CarBuzz.com

Watch Porsche's 963 Le Mans Racer Attack Goodwood Hill Climb

We recently learned that the Porsche 963 LMDh hypercar would carry a scandalous price tag that nudges $3 million. For that money, you could buy 12 different examples of the 911 Turbo, but no 911 can do what the 963 can. A 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid derived from the naturally aspirated V8 in the spectacular 918 Spyder hypercar is the main source of motivation for the monstrous machine, producing up to 670 horsepower. Of course, those figures are somewhat disappointing in an age where four-digit horsepower claims are common, but you don't buy a race car for its straight-line speed alone. You buy it for what it can do in the corners and based on the 963's run at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, that $2.9 million price tag seems totally fair.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied, Could Pack BMW Power

It’s been a bit more than a month since Land Rover unveiled the Range Rover Sport. The $84,000 luxury SUV is all-new for the 2023 model year as it migrates into its third generation. The updated Sport means we will also get an updated SVR and a new batch of spy shots caught the performance model testing near the Nurburgring race track.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1924 Hispano Suiza Racer Is Made of Wood, and It Could Fetch $12 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In the early days of the automobile, examples bodied in wood were hardly uncommon. In fact, wood was a natural choice, given that the craftsmen who made horse-drawn contraptions like wagons and coaches, and whose business evolved into car making, built most all of their conveyances in wood . . . wheels included. Metal soon became the favored material, as well-suited to volume stamping (think Ford Model T) as to handmade, bespoke commissions from the finest European and American coachbuilders. But wood still had its admirers, and probably the most well-known car—and certainly...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maserati Mc20#Supercar#Test Track#Vehicles
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
CARS
topgear.com

The first Jaguar C-Type Continuation celebrates a Stirling Moss GP win

You may remember Jaguar announced back in 2021 that it would build a limited run of C-Type Continuation cars, bringing back the 3.4-litre straight-six-engined racer in its 1953 Le Mans-winning spec. Better than building anything new, we guess…. Anyway, Jag’s Classic Works division in Coventry has now finished the first...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

5 Stand-Out Moments From the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Click here to read the full article. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the world’s biggest automotive gatherings—think all of Monterey Car Week in a single place—triumphantly returned to the south of England this past weekend, packed with plenty of supercars and heart-racing spectacles. Set on the vast estate of the Duke of Richmond (who also hosts the retro-themed Goodwood Revival), the centerpiece of the event is a 1.6-mile hill climb, where race cars and production cars compete to set the fastest lap. Here are some of this year’s highlights from the festivities. Porsche Showcases the 963 LMDh Porsche has a...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Clever Camper Van Has Special Storage For A Litter Box And Sword

One really cool thing about camper vans and motorhomes is that they are customizable. The outside might need to meet certain specifications for the road, but there are a plethora of options for the interior, allowing customers to build their perfect home away from home. The latest Kasita camper van from Advanced RV does just that for one customer who needed storage for his fishing rods and a sword.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Watch A Chevy Small Block V8 Engine Get Rebuilt: Video

The Chevy Small Block V8 engine is one of the most iconic and important powerplants ever created, with countless iterations and applications offered since 1955. Now, we’re watching an impressive time-lapse video that shows a Chevy Small Block being rebuilt, step-by-step. Coming to us from the Hagerty YouTube channel,...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV revealed with Mercedes and Porsche vibes

The Prophecy concept has become real. On Tuesday, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan was unveiled with a sleek design, fast-charging electrical architecture, and up to 320 hp. This is just the second act in Hyundai's Ioniq battery electric future. The prophecy: From concept to reality. While what underpins...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle

Overland travel is becoming more popular everyday. It's a great way to practice social distancing while driving across the country. Here is what overland vehicles are and a look at the EarthRoamer LTi. The post The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota Corolla Commercial review: car-based van tested

I'm a serious workperson. That's surely not for me. It looks just like a Corolla estate…. Corolla Touring Sports if you please. This, the Corolla Commercial, is a car-based van but Toyota did the research and realised that vans that look like vans attract thieves when parked outside their drivers' houses overnight. So they left the glass in place, but layered it with a black burst-proof film.
CARS
topgear.com

The Red Bull RB17 will be a 1,100bhp hybrid hypercar built by the F1 team

After splitting from the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Adrian Newey is back with the RB17 hybrid V8 hypercar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Woah, Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division has announced that it will design, develop and build a brand-new hypercar that will deliver the “ultimate on-track driving experience”. This sounds very special indeed.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils a Patriotic 911 GTS Cabriolet to Celebrate 70 Years in the US

Click here to read the full article. Porsche has been in the US for 70 years. And to mark that milestone, the German automaker has just unveiled a limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. The patriotic-themed variant is based on the first car the marque made specifically for the US—the aptly named 356 America Roadster. The company’s automobiles first started popping up here in 1950, thanks to New York-based importer Max Hoffman. Although the Porsches proved to be a hit with his clientele, Hoffman urged the brand to bring over a lighter and less expensive model that he was sure would sell...
CARS
topgear.com

What do you make of McLaren’s first ever Formula E racer?

McLaren paints the Gen3 Formula E car orange ahead of its debut season. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. McLaren has unveiled its first ever Formula E car alongside its first Extreme E SUV, with both getting...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy