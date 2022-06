The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the debut of a lot of cool road-going cars, but the one we are going to talk about here is a little bit different. At the same event that brought us cars like the Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT or the Lanzante P1 Spider, Porsche unveiled its new 963 LMDh prototype race car. The prototype is set to make its race debut in 2023 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona where it will face fierce competition from Ferrari and Lamborghini.

