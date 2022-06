I would love to be able to vote in primaries, but like hundreds of thousands of other Florida voters, I am not allowed to vote because I am registered as No Party Affiliation. The end result of NPA disenfranchisement is that we are typically left with a choice between a hard-right and a hard-left candidate in the general election. It would be nice if those of us who appreciate centrist politicians actually had a say in who ends up in the election. We could have people running for office that actually care about things the majority of the voters care about.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO