ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fourth of July fireworks shows around the Las Vegas Valley

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tcwdu_0gO2Q2in00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Are you looking for a way to celebrate the Fourth of July this year? The Las Vegas valley has several fireworks shows and events planned to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Las Vegas Strip Fireworks Shows

This year Caesars Palace will be the only Strip hotel and casino to have firework show.

Since Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, the firework show will start a little earlier than previous years. At 8:30 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be shot off from the top of the Julius Tower.

28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

This year will be the first full-scale Patriotic Parade since the pandemic started in 2020. The organizers say that this year the parade is planned to be grander than ever before with more than 70 entries. Parade hosts are 8 News Now Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk, Anchor Brian Loftus, Mercedes Martinez, and J.C. Fernandez from 8 News Now and Mix 94.1.

The parade is scheduled to start on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. For more information and a map of the parade route you can go to this link.

Station Casinos Fireworks Show

Station Casinos will be holding a fireworks show at six of their properties. Fireworks at all six casinos will start at the same time, 9 p.m.

The Station Casinos that will have fireworks displays and viewing parties are:

  • Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
  • Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
  • Palace Station
  • Sunset Station
  • Sante Fe Station
  • Boulder Station

Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration

For the first time since 2019, Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration is back. On Monday, July, 4, free at Heritage Park, celebrate with food and family fun activities and a headlining performance by country music group Lonestar.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Lonestar will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the City of Henderson is also partnering with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort Spa, and Casino, and Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m.

Lake Las Vegas 4th of July Fireworks Show

To celebrate, Lake Las Vegas will light the sky with its annual Fourth of July Display. On Monday, July 4th at 9 p.m. the fireworks show over the lake will begin.

This is a free event open to the public. For more information you can visit their website.

Plaza Hotel & Casino Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas will be celebration Fourth of July with a firework show on Monday July 4, at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators will be playing at home against Round Rock, on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday July 3. To celebrate the holiday weekend, after both games there will be a firework show with the Sunday show being a “post-game firework extravaganza.” To purchase tickets visit their website .

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite will continue its annual tradition of their “marvelous patriotic show”. Fireworks will be launched from the mesa behind Eureka Casino at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The firework show is free and open to the public. It is highly suggested that you bring a chair to watch the patriotic light show. For more information and to register online visit this link.

Boulder City Damboree Celebration

The Boulder City Damboree Committee is hosting its 74th annual 4th of July Celebration. The parade starts a 9 a.m. at the Broadbent Park and City Street in Boulder City. There is a $20 parking fee per vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Things to do: 4th of July weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Clark County is offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that will be open on Monday, July 4. The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Cowabunga Vegas locations to host July 4 holiday weekend celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cowabunga Canyon and Cowabunga Bay will be holding Fourth of July celebrations throughout the holiday weekend. Starting on Friday, July 1 the parks will host DJs and live music, strolling entertainers, children’s activities, and daily fireworks. Cowabunga Canyon will have DJs daily from noon to 3 p.m. and live music from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar Goodman talks dinner series, body found in barrel at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone in Las Vegas knows him, but now you can hear his stories all about the city he calls home. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman joined us to talk about his dinner series at his namesake steakhouse, Oscar's, and what he thinks about the recent discovery of human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Boulder City, NV
Government
Henderson, NV
Government
City
Boulder City, NV
Henderson, NV
Society
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
City
Mesquite, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
TheStreet

Something Big Is Coming to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip smells like a Grateful Dead concert. That's because while the city has legalized buying marijuana, it has not legalized consuming it outside of private residences. So, tourists can buy their pot, but can't smoke it in their hotel rooms, in casinos, or even in designated outdoor smoking areas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

In Las Vegas there’s vision–and then there’s reality

The “vision statement” on the website of the Clark County (Nevada) Assessor’s Office in Las Vegas says the goal is to become “the most technologically advanced, user-friendly Assessor’s Office in the country.” As this montage of screenshots shows on Wednesday, the day before some property tax cap forms are technically due and taxpayers, including those at the New To Las Vegas world headquarters, are frantically trying to look up their parcel number, the vision is still a bit short of reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#M Resort#Las Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Aviators#Local Life#Localevent#Caesars Palace#Patriotic Parade#The Station Casinos
Fox5 KVVU

Hello Kitty Cafe set to open location at Las Vegas mall in July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sanrio announced Wednesday that it will open its new Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas in July. According to a news release, located at the Fashion Show Mall, Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas will open its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Celebrate 4th of July with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series

Celebrate 4th of July with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. Fremont Street Experience’s 4th of July bash returns this year with headlining performances by Molly Hatchet, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Mackenzie Porter. On Monday, July 4th beginning at 6:00 p.m., visitors are invited to this special edition of the Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series to celebrate Independence Day with nonstop live music and entertainment. Fans can catch all of their favorite hits like “Flirtin’ with Disaster” by Molly Hatchet, “These Days” by Mackenzie Porter, and “Mr. Bojangles” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for the unforgettable holiday celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

In Las Vegas, inspectors are cracking down on illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You light it and they will write it! Clark County inspectors were out enforcing the fight against illegal fireworks. Tuesday was the first day of fireworks sales in southern Nevada. At TNT fireworks, sales have already taken place, and at the same time, safety practices have been shared. “I bought a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy