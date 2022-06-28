Fourth of July fireworks shows around the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Are you looking for a way to celebrate the Fourth of July this year? The Las Vegas valley has several fireworks shows and events planned to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Las Vegas Strip Fireworks Shows

This year Caesars Palace will be the only Strip hotel and casino to have firework show.

Since Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, the firework show will start a little earlier than previous years. At 8:30 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be shot off from the top of the Julius Tower.

28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

This year will be the first full-scale Patriotic Parade since the pandemic started in 2020. The organizers say that this year the parade is planned to be grander than ever before with more than 70 entries. Parade hosts are 8 News Now Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk, Anchor Brian Loftus, Mercedes Martinez, and J.C. Fernandez from 8 News Now and Mix 94.1.

The parade is scheduled to start on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. For more information and a map of the parade route you can go to this link.

Station Casinos Fireworks Show

Station Casinos will be holding a fireworks show at six of their properties. Fireworks at all six casinos will start at the same time, 9 p.m.

The Station Casinos that will have fireworks displays and viewing parties are:

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Palace Station

Sunset Station

Sante Fe Station

Boulder Station

Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration

For the first time since 2019, Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration is back. On Monday, July, 4, free at Heritage Park, celebrate with food and family fun activities and a headlining performance by country music group Lonestar.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Lonestar will begin their performance at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, the City of Henderson is also partnering with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort Spa, and Casino, and Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino to launch fireworks from each location at 9 p.m.

Lake Las Vegas 4th of July Fireworks Show

To celebrate, Lake Las Vegas will light the sky with its annual Fourth of July Display. On Monday, July 4th at 9 p.m. the fireworks show over the lake will begin.

This is a free event open to the public. For more information you can visit their website.

Plaza Hotel & Casino Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas will be celebration Fourth of July with a firework show on Monday July 4, at 9 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas Aviators will be playing at home against Round Rock, on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday July 3. To celebrate the holiday weekend, after both games there will be a firework show with the Sunday show being a “post-game firework extravaganza.” To purchase tickets visit their website .

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite will continue its annual tradition of their “marvelous patriotic show”. Fireworks will be launched from the mesa behind Eureka Casino at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The firework show is free and open to the public. It is highly suggested that you bring a chair to watch the patriotic light show. For more information and to register online visit this link.

Boulder City Damboree Celebration

The Boulder City Damboree Committee is hosting its 74th annual 4th of July Celebration. The parade starts a 9 a.m. at the Broadbent Park and City Street in Boulder City. There is a $20 parking fee per vehicle.

