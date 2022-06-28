ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

Byron tumbler Edmonson wins a pair of national championships

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04i683_0gO2P3dj00

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Perhaps Kylia Edmonson was born to tumble. It sure seems that way. She’s only been at it for one year, and the Byron six-year-old is already a two-time national champion.

Recently at the USTA Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals in Lakeland, Florida while competing in the sub-novice division, Edmonson won the Rod Floor and the Trampoline competitions. She didn’t stop there. She also finished fifth in the mini-double trampoline.

She showed me her three trophies and her medals that she earned. I asked her if she thought she would win all of those, and she said, “Yea,” in her soft, but confident six-year old voice.

Her father Kywan Edmonson, a former football standout in Rockford, says his daughter seems to be a natural at tumbling.

“Yea. We were just messing around one day. Her uncle had a video of a girl doing a one-handed cartwheel, and she decided to go home and do it, and we video-taped it, and the rest is history. She fell in love with it.”

Edmonson competes with the “All The Wright Moves” team coached by Mary Wright at its gym in Byron.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

East holds off Guilford for summer league championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For high school basketball teams, the summer is all about getting better and building toward November. What better way to build than with a championship in the East High School Summer League. The championship game was played Tuesday evening. The hosts, the E-Rabs were in it facing Guilford. East had defeated Auburn earlier […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Petunia Festival Cancels the Sand Volleyball Tournament

The Dixon Petunia Festival announced earlier today that the Blind Draw Sand Volleyball Tournament scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. The event was supposed to be held at Plum Hollow in Dixon. All who registered will be refunded in the next few weeks.
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

North Boone’s Chandler Alderman picks D-I school

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Stateline’s top high school baseball players has made his college choice. North Boone’s Chandler Alderman has committed to Middle Tennessee State. He made the announcement Tuesday on his twitter account. Alderman is a tall, lefthanded, hard-throwing pitcher who will be a senior this fall. He is also the quarterback […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Byron, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Byron, IL
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford celebrates 60 years of Roy Gayle baseball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community gathered together to celebrate a special anniversary on Sunday. “Roy Gayle Pony Baseball and Softball” marked its 60th Diamond Anniversary. Coaches, players and fans came together for an on-field celebration. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed due to rain.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Head of Rockford’s ‘Carpenter’s Place’ retires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of a Rockford non-profit has stepped away after 20 years of service. Kay Larrick is the executive director of “Carpenter’s Place.” A retirement open house was held at Rockford Country Club Wednesday evening. Larrick has been with the non-profit, helping the area’s homeless, since 2022. She was named executive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford food truck celebrates sweet grand opening

The stateline food truck scene just got a little sweeter. Rockford food truck celebrates sweet grand opening. Tracing illegal guns to their source, IL law enforcement …. Rockford Police ask for help finding missing woman. Illinois’ 17th District will have a new face in November. Primary voter turnout low...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport student wins Illinois’ Doodle for Google

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport student could soon have her artwork on the Google homepage. Amelia Winter, who attends Center Elementary School, was announced as the 2022 Illinois State Winner for the annual Doodle for Google contest, which is open to K-12 students across the U.S. Her drawing was selected from among thousands of […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumbler#National Championships#Trampoline#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com

Oregon Takeover Week: Woods Equipment

We’re headed to Woods Equipment in Oregon to see why they are such a huge part of the community! You can get more information at woodsequipment.com.
OREGON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Line The Overpasses To Show Your Support, For Corporal Nathan Carlson and His Family

Let’s take a few moments and remember a local hero. Corporal Nathan Carlson was born in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was captain of the swim team. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Marine Corps and attended Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. He graduated boot camp in August of 2019 and officially earned the title of Marine.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Corporal Nathan Carlson’s body will return home to Machesney Park this week. The Marine died along with four others when their helicopter crashed during training earlier this month. A non-profit that lines funeral routes for military and first responders will be in the area this week. “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com

One dies in Freeport rollover

One person died after a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine. Wisconsin governor offers clemency to doctors performing …. Police arrest three in major Rockford drug bust. Illinois GOP governor candidates visit Rockford area. Better Business Bureau warns of summer scams. Rockford...
FREEPORT, IL
1440 WROK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14 Rockford area non-profits receive grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fourteen local non-profit organizations were awarded the 2022 Mill Foundation Grants on Tuesday. The grants were given out during an event at the Discovery Center. The dollar amount of the grants range from $2,000 given to Hope Reigns Ranch, to $12,000 given to both the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: City Of Rockford Says, Leave The Fireworks To The Professionals… Or They Will Provide You With Some Fireworks Education and Possibly A Citation.

Thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks in the U.S. Fireworks are dangerous and can cause devastating burns, injuries, fires and even death. Most fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers, sky rockets and roman candles, are also illegal in Illinois. Sky Lanterns or paper lanterns that contain a small candle or fuel cell that heats the air in the lantern causing it to rise are also illegal.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford art event benefits Ukrainian sister city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An evening of art Wednesday benefited Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine. University Club of Rockford hosted “Art for Peace.” There was music, food and auctions, with many of the works sold being donated by local partners. City of Rockford Poet Laureate Christine Swanberg also recited an original poem called “Invasion.” The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hospitals still in need of blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Fourth of July is less than a week away, stateline hospitals are urging people to donate blood. Blood usage in hospitals in the area has been extremely high, and hospitals are at risk of not having an adequate supply of blood leading into the holiday. Holidays usually see an […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy