The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in a 6-3 opinion in favor of a former high school football coach who was fired from his job for his post-game prayers on the field. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority, arguing the fear of offending the Constitution's establishment clause does not require the government "to single out private religious speech for special disfavor. The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike."

BREMERTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO