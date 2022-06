Household bills will not increase as part of plans to spend nearly £21 billion overhauling the UK’s regional electricity networks, the UK energy watchdog has insisted.Ofgem unveiled a £20.9 billion package of funding to build greener and more reliable power grids and vowed to meet the costs from investors and cost savings, rather than consumers.The package includes £2.7 billion upfront spending to boost capacity.The regulator also announced the new price controls under the five-year plan to 2028 that set the revenue Britain’s 14 distribution network operators can earn from these charges.The average consumer pays around £100 already each year to...

