Scottsdale, AZ

Tako, the Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium, enters final phase of her life

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Tako, a Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is entering the final phase of...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments

J M
1d ago

she dont have to die, nat geo had a documentary that people saved the mom octopus by removing her from her eggs an people took care of eggs. That octopus lived and had babies an also met her babies.

Reply
9
Menagerie Tribe
2d ago

That’s because ARIZONA doesn’t have an OCEAN! The facility needs to close, dolphin’s died - yet no one has figured out ARIZONA is a “DESERT”.

Reply
10
Just Rolln
1d ago

poor thing. see her in that place broke my heart. I'll never go back there all those animals going in circles..crazy set them free..

Reply(4)
4
 

