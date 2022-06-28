Tako, the Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium, enters final phase of her life
Tako, a Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is entering the final phase of...www.fox10phoenix.com
she dont have to die, nat geo had a documentary that people saved the mom octopus by removing her from her eggs an people took care of eggs. That octopus lived and had babies an also met her babies.
That’s because ARIZONA doesn’t have an OCEAN! The facility needs to close, dolphin’s died - yet no one has figured out ARIZONA is a “DESERT”.
poor thing. see her in that place broke my heart. I'll never go back there all those animals going in circles..crazy set them free..
