Head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier announced the addition of Josh Petersen to the Miami women’s basketball staff on June 24, 2022. Petersen is a familiar face in the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball sphere, as he spent the last four seasons in the same role with the Pittsburgh Panthers. While at Pittsburgh, Petersen was responsible for the development of the post players, in addition to serving as the Panthers’ recruiting coordinator.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO