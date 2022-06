The only thing standing in the Republicans' way in the 2022 midterm elections is their own candidates. Nowhere does that promise to be a bigger problem than in Pennsylvania. Two polls this month have found that the Republican candidates for governor and Senate are trailing their Democratic opponents despite the favorable political environment. In the governor’s race, state Sen. Doug Mastriano is trailing state Attorney General Josh Shapiro by 3 points in an AARP poll and 4 points in a USA Today/Suffolk University poll. Television doctor Mehmet Oz is trailing Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in their Senate clash by 6 points in the AARP poll and by 9 points in the USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO