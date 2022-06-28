ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Steve-O Admits "Jackass" Was "Worth Vilifying" For Being A "Bad Influence"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they were in the thick of trying out dangerous stunts for laughs and fame, the Jackass crew fought against people who complained that they were acting irresponsibly. Jackass first premiered on MTV 22 years ago and quickly, the group of friends became fan favorites. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Kendall Jenner reportedly staged hangout with ex to make it appear as though he didn't dump her, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June 2022, starting with this pair… On June 26, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were photographed looking extremely cozy together at the Soho House in Malibu. According to an E! News spy, the duo "had great energy between them" as they "shared things on their phones and laughed," with the model "looking up and smiling" at the professional basketball player. But on June 29, Page Six reported that, according to a source, the hangout — which called into question recent reports that the pair called it quits following two years of coupledom — was nothing more than a "PR stunt" orchestrated by Kendall's team, which "requested the meet up" because they don't "want it to look like she was dumped." A second Page Six source implied that Kendall and Devin broke up because she wanted to get engaged: "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall's career also dominates her life. … After two years, they had the 'where is this going' talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently," said the insider, adding that Kendall is "sad" but "not heartbroken" over the split.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
ComicBook

Jackass Star Bam Margera Missing From Florida Rehab Center

Earlier this year, Jackass Forever hit theatres and saw the return of nearly every star from the series and first three films. Sadly, Bam Margera was fired from the production after allegedly breaking a "Wellness Agreement." Margera later filed a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars, but the lawsuit was dropped back in April. According to a new report from TMZ, Margera has now vanished from a Florida rehab center for the second time in two weeks.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Showed Out In A Luxurious White Dress At BET Awards 2022

The culture's biggest night took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. All of the stars showed out for the 2022 BET Awards and there were plenty of stand-out moments, even before the ceremony took place. The Red Carpet found plenty of celebrities showcasing stunning attires but the ladies truly showed out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv
Page Six

Travis Barker had ‘extreme’ pain, ‘could barely walk’ before hospitalization: report

Travis Barker was suffering from “extreme stomach pain” and “could barely walk” before he was hospitalized in Los Angeles, a source close to the situation told People. “He is getting the best care at Cedars though,” the source added, noting that doctors are performing several tests and have put him on a modified diet. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was first taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning for an unknown reason. Per medical staff, he was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care, where he was accompanied by his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian. “Kourtney won’t leave his side,” People’s source...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Pushes Man For Disrespecting King Von, 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Revisit Omarion Singing Original "BedRock" Hook For Young Money

After that last Verzuz, people have been spilling all sorts of information about the artists involved. While Ray J's memes continue to circulate and Mario is being praised for his talents, B2K drama unfolded in real-time as Omarion went to verbal war with his former groupmates. The contention between members of the hit group has existed for years, but after Omarion suggested they were less than, his former friends detailed why the singer is allegedly no longer legally a part of the group.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo Weighs In On Recent "Verzuz": Omarion Is A Performer, Mario Is A Singer

Out of all of the Verzuz shows that have gone down since the online inception of the series, there hasn't been one talked about quite like that of its most recent R&B matchup. We've been steadily reporting on the ups and downs of the pre-show and main event that recently went down in Los Angeles with Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Mario, and Omarion. There were takeaway moments that left viewers bewildered, verbal jabs that got a tad uncomfortable, and off-key singing that made for memes.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Stormzy Details Why He Deleted Social Media: "You Gotta Kill The Ego"

These days, when someone attempts to judge just how popular an artist is, they immediately take a look at their social media pages. A singer, rapper, producer, etc. could have low sales numbers, but if they have a thriving Instagram page, labels and music executives will be keen on turning them into the next big star. However, we have seen in recent years ongoing reports about the potential dangers that arise with social media addiction, and a few of these concerns are exactly why Stormzy decided to wipe his slate clean back in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Are Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker dating?

We might have a mini Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the making! Rumors are circulating that TikTok royalty Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker are dating. The two social media stars got tattoos from the same tattoo artist at the same time and multiple sources have confirmed that the TikTok star and Travis Barker’s son are seeing each other.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Daz Dillinger Retires From Rap: "It's Not Fun No More"

Another rapper is officially easing his way into retirement. Daz Dillinger is a legend not only in the West Coast Rap scene but in Hip Hop history. Known for his extensive catalog, work on Dr. Dre's The Chronic and Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, being a part of The Dogg Pound with Kurupt, and being a member of Death Row Records, Daz's talents are etched into an era that has gone down as one of the greatest period's of Hip Hop.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Hilariously Parodies Ray J's Viral "One Wish" Performance

Ray J's recent performance at the Omarion and MarioVerzuz battle pre-show had fans... laughing, unfortunately. His performance of his hit "One Wish," which he performed with his child in his hands, had fellow R&B stars Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie singing in the background to harmonize and fix Ray J's missed notes, which caused an on-stage confrontation between them and Ray J. While they've since confirmed it's all love between them, Summer Walker's one of many on the Internet who still see the moment's meme potential.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Calls T.I. A "Fraud" & "Goon" Over 2019 Revolt Summit Panel

Things got a tad spicy back in 2019 when the Revolt Summit hosted a panel focused on varying issues about Black culture, politics, and Donald Trump's agenda. Activism, politics, and entertainment collided on the stage that featured T.I., Killer Mike, Candace Owens, Steven Pargett, Katrina Pierson, and Tamika D Mallory. It made for quite the discussion, especially as Owens is an avid Trump supporter and often speaks out against the Black community, so when she faced off with T.I., things became tense.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy