Steve-O Admits "Jackass" Was "Worth Vilifying" For Being A "Bad Influence"

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June 2022, starting with this pair… On June 26, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were photographed looking extremely cozy together at the Soho House in Malibu. According to an E! News spy, the duo "had great energy between them" as they "shared things on their phones and laughed," with the model "looking up and smiling" at the professional basketball player. But on June 29, Page Six reported that, according to a source, the hangout — which called into question recent reports that the pair called it quits following two years of coupledom — was nothing more than a "PR stunt" orchestrated by Kendall's team, which "requested the meet up" because they don't "want it to look like she was dumped." A second Page Six source implied that Kendall and Devin broke up because she wanted to get engaged: "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall's career also dominates her life. … After two years, they had the 'where is this going' talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently," said the insider, adding that Kendall is "sad" but "not heartbroken" over the split.

