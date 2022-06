ELIZABETHTON — The months-long process of creating a city budget for the city of Elizabethton for the coming fiscal year should reach its conclusion on Wednesday at 4 p.m. That is the date and time when the Elizabethton City Council will meet in a special called session to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget. That session will include a chance for the public to offer comments about the new budget. The agenda for the meeting includes a public hearing on the budget.

