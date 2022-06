According to a report from Bloomberg, the plaintiff, Christine Martinez, initially filed the lawsuit in September, alleging the company of not compensating her for her vital contributions that turned into core Pinterest features later. She claimed that she was friends with Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann, who had apparently asked her to “salvage a failed shopping app” that turned into Pinterest. In the lawsuit, Martinez accused Silbermann and Sciarra of never compensating her for her input.

