The banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou Desiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana has everything you need for an unforgettable World Horseshoe Pitching Championship. Hosted at the Monroe Civic Center, the tournament will be held July 11-23, 2022, and admission is free for everyone, with the the competition beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at approximately 10 p.m. daily. A total of 649 athletes will be competing in the event with entries from the United States, South Africa, Norway, and Canada. We will be awarding 9 World Champions by the 23rd with over $180,000 in cash! COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO