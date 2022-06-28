ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora Police Investigating After Three Shot At City Park

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police are working a triple shooting at City Park near 16th and Dayton. It happened Monday evening.

APD said it happened when a large gathering of people were at the park. Three people, two men and a woman, were hit. All have non-life threatening injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

