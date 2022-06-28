ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer wows in yellow top and skirt as she attends Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premiere with husband Chris Fischer

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Amy Schumer wore a bright yellow outfit for the Only Murders in the Building season two premiere in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old comedian's standout ensemble featured a pleated skirt and matching long-sleeved top.

Her husband Chris Fischer accompanied her to the Monday evening event, complementing his wife in a black and white look.

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu comedy series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, with Schumer joining the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vT2Qx_0gO2Jef900
Bold look: Amy Schumer wore a bright yellow outfit for the Only Murders in the Building season two premiere in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmIDV_0gO2Jef900
Date night: Her husband Chris Fischer accompanied to the Monday evening event, complementing his wife in a black and white look

Amy wore her blouse tucked into her skirt, which cropped inches above her knees.

In addition to the number's accordion pleats it had an understated tie situated at the side of her hip.

Schumer gave the look a sporty touch, rounding it out with a pair of light grey Nike sneakers with orange accent laces.

The mother-of-one wore her blonde locks in a side part, letting them fall over her chest in neat waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPfeT_0gO2Jef900
Cohesive: The 41-year-old comedian's standout ensemble featured a pleated skirt and matching long-sleeved top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S20v6_0gO2Jef900

The Inside Amy Schumer star went for her usual simple makeup look for the red carpet premiere.

She brought out her blue eyes with carefully-applied mascara as she walked the step-and-repeat at DGA Theater Complex.

A soft rosy tint was dusted on the star's cheeks and she went with a low-key nude lip for the event.

Amy carried a round, colorfully-patterned woven handbag as she posed for photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYG3g_0gO2Jef900
Less is more: The Life & Beth star went for her usual simple makeup look for the red carpet premiere

The spouses, who married in 2018, enjoyed each other's company without the attendance of their three-year-old son Gene.

Last year on Instagram Amy gushed about her chef hubby as she noted, 'I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams.'

Amy's newly coming off the success of her critically acclaimed Hulu dramedy Life & Beth, which costars Michael Cera as a romantic interest inspired by her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5LgG_0gO2Jef900
Accessory: Amy carried a round, colorfully-patterned woven handbag as she posed for photos

In the new Only Murders in the Building season, the star will play an exaggerated version of herself.

Amy has ties to Martin, as she starred in his Broadway show Meteor Showers back in 2017, and according to Vanity Fair she was fan of OMITB before signing on to appear in it.

The new season premieres on Hulu this Tuesday, June 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCUxi_0gO2Jef900
Date night: The parents enjoyed one-on-one time as they attended the premiere without their three-year-old son Gene

Comments / 0

 

