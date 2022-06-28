HPN News Update – June 28, 2022

There’s fun in Mansfield for the Fourth of July! Start early by decorating your bike, trike, scooter or wagon for the Gate House bike decorating contest. Contestants will be divided into two age groups, 2nd grade and younger and 3rd grade through rising 7th graders. Registration and judging will be at 10:00 in the Warren L Miller bus loop. There will be prizes and cash awards for the most patriotic, the most colorful and out of this world. Also awarded will be the Gate House Award to the judge’s favorite in each age group. The bikes will parade to the Gate House led by one of Mansfield’s beautiful and big fire trucks for the awards ceremony. The Gate House thanks all the volunteers helping with the contest, and Lowes for donating flags for everyone attending the event. Special thank you to ReMax, Mansfield Borough, A Scoop Back In Time, and the Victoria Theater for prizes for the bike contest.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO