ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, PA

HPN News Update – June 28, 2022

thehomepagenetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville’s public library summer program continues, volunteers are needed for a digital arts...

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
thehomepagenetwork.com

Christmas in July!

Want to learn to knit? How about learning to knit a sock!. The easiest way to learn the basics is by knitting a Christmas Stocking – big needles, big yarn, large circumference…and you will have a decoration for your mantel and be ready for Santa to fill it with all sorts of goodies (hopefully not coal).
BLOSSBURG, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

New Homeless Shelter Being Constructed

WELLSBORO – There is a brand new Homeless Shelter being constructed in Tioga County. In the past ten years of operating the previous smaller shelter they were able to assist over 1,000 people, including families and singles. This new shelter will provide benevolent homeless services to the residents of the future that find themselves in need. Abby Thorborg,Tioga Country Homeless Initiative Director, gave The Home Page Network a progress report as of June 29, 2022.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Bikes, Baseball and Fireworks!

There’s fun in Mansfield for the Fourth of July! Start early by decorating your bike, trike, scooter or wagon for the Gate House bike decorating contest. Contestants will be divided into two age groups, 2nd grade and younger and 3rd grade through rising 7th graders. Registration and judging will be at 10:00 in the Warren L Miller bus loop. There will be prizes and cash awards for the most patriotic, the most colorful and out of this world. Also awarded will be the Gate House Award to the judge’s favorite in each age group. The bikes will parade to the Gate House led by one of Mansfield’s beautiful and big fire trucks for the awards ceremony. The Gate House thanks all the volunteers helping with the contest, and Lowes for donating flags for everyone attending the event. Special thank you to ReMax, Mansfield Borough, A Scoop Back In Time, and the Victoria Theater for prizes for the bike contest.
MANSFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpn News
thehomepagenetwork.com

Scoops with the Sheriff!

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the Tioga County PA Sheriff’s Office presented Scoops with the Sheriff at Pen & Jerry’s in Middlebury, PA. Citizens from around the region came together to enjoy ice cream with the Sheriff and his team. Sherrif Frank Levindoski stated, “this is an event...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing

The Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing will celebrate their 10th consecutive event on July 9th at Corey Creek Country Club in Mansfield. The event was originally started by football alumni who attended MU (then Mansfield State College), in the 1970’s. Steve was an admired assistant football coach in the 1970’s under Coach Bernie Sabol and returned to Mansfield from 1985 to 1992 serving as an assistant under Coach Tom Elsasser. Steve died suddenly in 2003.
MANSFIELD, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 9, 2022, property located at 356 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from James Darrow to Cindy Williams for $30,000. On June 9, 2022, property located at 427 Front St., Village of Owego, from Chester and Lori Richardson III to Moira Ashleigh for $151,000. On June 10, 2022,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Growers’ Market at Troy Sale Barn

I stopped by the Troy Sale Barn to check out the weekly Growers’ Market this week. Linda Sweely, is the owner and operator of New View Farms in Mansfield, PA and she had a vision to bring a market to the Troy Sale Barn to make great use of this fantastic venue. She had talked with Sale Barn Director Nicole Harris, and Nicole told Linda if you can coordinate this we would love to have you here at the barn…the rest was history!
MANSFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, PA
WETM 18 News

4th of July fireworks shows around the Elmira area

With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, towns across the area are gearing up to celebrate. A list of local fireworks displays that have been announced is below. If you have a public event that you don’t see listed below, let us know so it can be added! Chemung County Elmira: Dunn Field – […]
ELMIRA, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Business Spotlight: Jimmy’s Park Hotel In Canton

CANTON – The chatter of voices, the smell of good food, the great waitress, and the vigilant owner, all these components make up the atmosphere at Jimmy’s Park Hotel. Jimmy Walker purchased The Park Hotel back in 2021. At that point he revitalized the menu and began the process of making Jimmy’s Park Hotel the new heartbeat of Canton. On the menu, burgers, pizza, stromboli, entrees, homemade soup and wings. When asked Jimmy’s favorite meal it was his own concoction of sauces and dry rubs on wings.
CANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace for a UTV

Cogan Station, Pa — "It was too good to be real," the victim told police, but despite those misgivings, they still sent a scammer $4,500 through Bitcoin for a utility terrain vehicle they never received. State police at Montoursville say the victim had seen an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for a 2018 John Deere Gator UTV with a price of $4,500. On May 29, the victim, of Cogan Station, sent the funds via Bitcoin to the seller but never received the UTV. The victim reported the scam to police two weeks later. State police at Montoursville is urging the community to be aware of online scams, as they are at an all-time high.
COGAN STATION, PA
FingerLakes1

Dundee woman cited for driving with a suspended registration

A Dundee woman was ticketed following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Cassandra K. Bowers, 33, of Dundee for a suspended registration. Bowers was observed driving on Lake Street while having a suspended New York State registration. A traffic stop was initiated...
Daily Voice

PA Contractor Ripped Off $86K From Clients, AG Says

A contractor in Pennsylvania has been charged after he accepted deposits to build elevators in six residents' homes but never did any of the work, authorities said. Michael Bloom, of Williamsport, agreed to the projects, which totaled $86,110, AG Josh Shapiro said. He provided little or no services in return and refused to give his customers refunds.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy