ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

“The Cadillac Cats” Are Bringing It To Blossburg

thehomepagenetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying Friday July 8th, The Cadillac Cats are a Williamsport-based five-piece band that has been playing an eclectic blend of blues-based music throughout north-central Pennsylvania since 2013. Their music is a high energy combination of rock, country with rhythm and blues at the forefront. Members of the band are...

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com

Business Spotlight: Jimmy’s Park Hotel In Canton

CANTON – The chatter of voices, the smell of good food, the great waitress, and the vigilant owner, all these components make up the atmosphere at Jimmy’s Park Hotel. Jimmy Walker purchased The Park Hotel back in 2021. At that point he revitalized the menu and began the process of making Jimmy’s Park Hotel the new heartbeat of Canton. On the menu, burgers, pizza, stromboli, entrees, homemade soup and wings. When asked Jimmy’s favorite meal it was his own concoction of sauces and dry rubs on wings.
CANTON, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Bikes, Baseball and Fireworks!

There’s fun in Mansfield for the Fourth of July! Start early by decorating your bike, trike, scooter or wagon for the Gate House bike decorating contest. Contestants will be divided into two age groups, 2nd grade and younger and 3rd grade through rising 7th graders. Registration and judging will be at 10:00 in the Warren L Miller bus loop. There will be prizes and cash awards for the most patriotic, the most colorful and out of this world. Also awarded will be the Gate House Award to the judge’s favorite in each age group. The bikes will parade to the Gate House led by one of Mansfield’s beautiful and big fire trucks for the awards ceremony. The Gate House thanks all the volunteers helping with the contest, and Lowes for donating flags for everyone attending the event. Special thank you to ReMax, Mansfield Borough, A Scoop Back In Time, and the Victoria Theater for prizes for the bike contest.
MANSFIELD, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

HPN News Update – June 28, 2022

Knoxville’s public library summer program continues, volunteers are needed for a digital arts camp, and a performance of Jamcrackers opens is this Friday. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Andrew Moore. Video Editing: Andrew Moore. Writing: Natalie...
KNOXVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Williamsport, PA
Entertainment
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Blossburg, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing

The Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing will celebrate their 10th consecutive event on July 9th at Corey Creek Country Club in Mansfield. The event was originally started by football alumni who attended MU (then Mansfield State College), in the 1970’s. Steve was an admired assistant football coach in the 1970’s under Coach Bernie Sabol and returned to Mansfield from 1985 to 1992 serving as an assistant under Coach Tom Elsasser. Steve died suddenly in 2003.
MANSFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

4th of July fireworks shows around the Elmira area

With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, towns across the area are gearing up to celebrate. A list of local fireworks displays that have been announced is below. If you have a public event that you don’t see listed below, let us know so it can be added! Chemung County Elmira: Dunn Field – […]
ELMIRA, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

Growers’ Market at Troy Sale Barn

I stopped by the Troy Sale Barn to check out the weekly Growers’ Market this week. Linda Sweely, is the owner and operator of New View Farms in Mansfield, PA and she had a vision to bring a market to the Troy Sale Barn to make great use of this fantastic venue. She had talked with Sale Barn Director Nicole Harris, and Nicole told Linda if you can coordinate this we would love to have you here at the barn…the rest was history!
MANSFIELD, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

New Homeless Shelter Being Constructed

WELLSBORO – There is a brand new Homeless Shelter being constructed in Tioga County. In the past ten years of operating the previous smaller shelter they were able to assist over 1,000 people, including families and singles. This new shelter will provide benevolent homeless services to the residents of the future that find themselves in need. Abby Thorborg,Tioga Country Homeless Initiative Director, gave The Home Page Network a progress report as of June 29, 2022.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cadillac#Photography#Rhythm And Blues#The Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Music
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
Newswatch 16

New Susquehanna Valley thruway ready to open

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's a day many people thought would never come. But after more than 50 years of planning, officials celebrated the opening of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project. "It's a four-lane limited-access new roadway that connects Route 147 in Northumberland County to Routes 11 and...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Racer at Woodhull dies of suspected heart attack, track flagger injured

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WENY) - A racecar driver at Woodhull Raceway died after suffering an apparent heart attack. The heart attack sparked a crash during an event, causing severe injuries to a track flagger. According to the racetrack, the incident happened Saturday night during the third and final qualifying heat for...
WOODHULL, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Bicycle pump track comes to Watsontown Borough park

Watsontown, Pa. — A new bicycle pump track has been installed at the Watsontown Memorial Park. The American Ramp Company assembled the modular track on the gravel pad that's already prepared at the park, according to Borough Manager Jay Jarrett. The modular track is 53 feet long by 20 feet wide. "The nice thing about...
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace for a UTV

Cogan Station, Pa — "It was too good to be real," the victim told police, but despite those misgivings, they still sent a scammer $4,500 through Bitcoin for a utility terrain vehicle they never received. State police at Montoursville say the victim had seen an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for a 2018 John Deere Gator UTV with a price of $4,500. On May 29, the victim, of Cogan Station, sent the funds via Bitcoin to the seller but never received the UTV. The victim reported the scam to police two weeks later. State police at Montoursville is urging the community to be aware of online scams, as they are at an all-time high.
COGAN STATION, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County contractor accused of ripping off clients for more than $86,000

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Lycoming County contractor was charged for allegedly pocketing $86,110 from clients and not doing the work. Michael Bloom, Williamsport, had entered into contracts with six clients in Pennsylvania to install elevators in their residences. Bloom took deposits from the clients but never followed through with the installations, according to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. At least five of the clients were over the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy