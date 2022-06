I stopped by the Troy Sale Barn to check out the weekly Growers’ Market this week. Linda Sweely, is the owner and operator of New View Farms in Mansfield, PA and she had a vision to bring a market to the Troy Sale Barn to make great use of this fantastic venue. She had talked with Sale Barn Director Nicole Harris, and Nicole told Linda if you can coordinate this we would love to have you here at the barn…the rest was history!

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO