The University of Michigan is giving a group nearly $2 million in research grant funding to examine "the historical and current state of the U.S. carceral system." According to the University of Michigan website, the $1,999,834 grant was given to a group that is planning a project around "confronting the Carceral State" and will partner with community organizations "to center the voices and lived experiences of incarcerated people and criminalized communities."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO