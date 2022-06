Classroom of the Elite is officially set to return with Season 2 of the anime in just a few days from the time of this writing, and the series is hyping up the premiere for the new episodes with the final trailer ahead of its debut! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is going to be one of the most competitive Summers in recent memory, and the schedule is packed with some of the biggest returns fans have been asking to see for quite some time. The biggest of these returns is probably for Classroom of the Elite, which is finally coming back for Season 2 after years away.

