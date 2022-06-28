ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings barks, blasts Boise 11-3 to claim series win at Dehler Park

By Billings Mustangs
KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS-The Billings Mustangs scored four runs in the first inning and kept the momentum rolling in an 11-3 victory over Boise on Monday night at Dehler Park. The crowd was packed...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
KIFI Local News 8

Hiker hospitalized after grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming

A hiker has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly, in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming, the state's Game and Fish agency said Tuesday. The post Hiker hospitalized after grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming appeared first on Local News 8.
MY 103.5

Have You Ever Seen This Beautiful Ice Cave in Montana?

Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth largest state in the U.S. Some places in Montana are extremely popular tourist attractions, but there are some lesser-known gems if you take the time to find them. One of those places is the Pryor Mountains south of Red Lodge and Billings. The mountain range is located on the Crow Indian Reservation and the Custer National Forest. Some areas in the Pryor Mountains are private land.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Jordan, MT
City
Boise, ID
City
Billings, MT
Local
Idaho Sports
yourbigsky.com

4th of July events in Billings, surrounding area

Fear not for those who have nothing planned for the Fourth of July holiday! During Independence Day, many holiday festivities happen in Billings and other towns in the surrounding area. Billings is holding the Celebrate Freedom Fireworks show at MetraPark with food trucks, live music, and other live performances. Guests...
yourbigsky.com

Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Billings Mustangs#The Rocky Mountain Vibes
KULR8

More trails, campgrounds set to open this weekend in Custer Gallatin National Forest

RED LODGE- Popular trails and campgrounds outside of Red Lodge are set to re-open this weekend for the first time since devastating floods damaged the area. "This weekend and into the future, locally West Fork will be open to Basin Campground and the campground will be open this weekend. It will be closed right there, and it's closed there because we have damage to the road and the bridge is out," said Ken Coffin, District Ranger for the Beartooth Ranger District.
RED LODGE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com

DUI suspected in three-car fatal accident on US-87

FERGUS COUNTY, Mont. - On Saturday, June 25, just after 3:40 p.m., a multivehicle accident near Lewiston on US-87 left one dead and one injured. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Billings man was driving westbound in a Buick Lesabre on US-87 when he drifted into the opposite lane and into oncoming traffic.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Carter and. southeastern Powder River Counties through 430 PM MDT... At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong. thunderstorms extending from near Biddle to near Albion, moving east. at 30...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

City of Billings Asks For Your Input

The City of Billings is requesting feedback from locals on what they think it is like living in the Magic City!. So far, 2,800 residents from randomly selected households received the National Citizen Survey in the mail. However, the survey is now open to all Billings residents online!. How do...
yourbigsky.com

Severe T-storms and high winds in Billings forecast Wednesday

Mother Nature is bringing us another round of possible severe thunderstorms, especially southeast of Billings. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and as high as 70 mph are possible. Some small hail may be part of this storm and could be as large as 1 inch in diameter. These...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Billings Public Schools, Education Foundation

Kelly McCandless is a part of the Education Foundation that supports the Billings Public School System in ways that exceed the school budget. The foundation puts on several events for kids over the summer. Reading Rocks is a summer reading program where kids get free lunch in the park, listen to a story being read, and pick out a book they get to keep. Another program is Backpack Meals which provides children with nutritious meals they may not have access to. Learn more about the Education Foundation’s efforts by clicking here.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy