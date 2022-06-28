ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great America theme park to close in ‘up to 11 years’

By Justin Campbell, Phil Mayer
 2 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be shutting down its rides, but there is still plenty of time for customers to visit the park. Park operator Cedar Fair announced that it sold the land for $310 million, but will still operate the park for “a period of up to 11 years” before closing its doors.

Bay Area real estate company Prologis, Inc. bought the land. There is no word yet as to what it will do with the property.

“We chose Prologis as our partner because of their deep ties in the Bay Area and their reputation for working closely with local communities on large developments,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman

The city of Santa Clara said it “cannot comment on the economic impacts or benefits.”

Cedar Fair bought the land from the City of Santa Clara and the State of California in 2019. The park has been open since 1976.

