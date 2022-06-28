Explora joins platform connecting families with science events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora has teamed up with a platform designed to connect people with science-related events in their community.

The Science Near Me website lets people search for events and programs by location, age level, topic, and more all around the country. Explora’s programming will now be featured on that platform.

