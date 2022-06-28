ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Explora joins platform connecting families with science events

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YvUd_0gO2GPuP00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora has teamed up with a platform designed to connect people with science-related events in their community.

Explora contest lets teens learn about creating apps

The Science Near Me website lets people search for events and programs by location, age level, topic, and more all around the country. Explora’s programming will now be featured on that platform.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo unveils new pavilion for events

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo has a new pavilion for events and performances. The covered pavilion, located at the Oregon tennis court, includes a raised concrete pad, ADA ramps, and safety railings. There is also a storage area. The city used a private donation to pay for the project. The pavilion can […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Headbanger’s Market bringing local scene together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This definitely wasn’t your mom’s farmer’s market.. unless she likes to jam out to Black Sabbath on her way. It was the Headbanger’s Market on Central Avenue in northwest Albuquerque. There were more than 30 vendors with handcrafted items, fresh foods, and more for the metal aficionado. It also wouldn’t be a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque brings back Teen Night events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events. Brittani Torres, Center Supervisor at Los Duranes Community Center said the initiative is to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What you could call a “summer of rebates” will continue for hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans as early as next week. The state is preparing to send out another round of $250 or $500 checks to residents who filed their 2021 taxes. However, unlike the first of two rounds of […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Four accused of failure to report abuse by school employee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico school employee Robert Apodaca is accused of molesting multiple students. Now, four other people are accused of failing to report Apodaca’s behavior to police. Robert Apodaca is accused of sexually abusing three boys; ages nine, 12 and 14, between 2019 and 2021. At the time Apodaca was an […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis police arrest man suspected in two bank robberies

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in the eastern New Mexico bank robberies is in custody Tuesday night. Police say 50-year-old James Robinson robbed the US Bank in Clovis around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. He was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers recognized him and his SUV from security footage. Clovis police, along with the FBI, […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man shot and killed near Central, Pennsylvania

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body. Officials say this is being investigated as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Major supplier of guns and drugs for homeless busted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested what they say are the major drug and gun suppliers at Coronado Park and the Ambassador Inn. Coronado Park which sits right along I-40 and 3rd Street has become a massive homeless camp. The Ambassador Inn off I-25 and Candelaria is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit. According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Inmate accused of stabbing Central New Mexico correctional facility staff members

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after they say Friday evening an inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility is accused of stabbing multiple staff members. Officials say staff at the facility reported an inmate, who has not been identified, had attacked several corrections officers and a medical staff member with […]
KRQE News 13

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

“Vampire facial” spa owner faces up to 7.5 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former owner offering so-called vampire facials has taken a plea deal. Maria Ramos De Ruiz pleaded guilty to five counts of practicing medicine without a license. She ran VIP Spa in 2018 with at least two patients who received the treatment were diagnosed with HIV. Previous Coverage: ‘Vampire Facials’ spa owner […]
KRQE News 13

Two men found dead in Eddy County oil field

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men they say were found at an oilfield east of Artesia. Officials say the men were found dead Sunday morning off US HWY 82 and Turkey Tract Rd. A cause of death is not known at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. […]
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

APD continues investigation into deaths of husband, wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two deaths, involving a husband and wife that took place Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man, identified as 50-year-old Raymond Barreras Jr. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How many abortions are performed in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2109  just before 9 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Inmate at MDC accused of stabbing another inmate pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center accused of stabbing another inmate pleaded not guilty Monday. 21-year-old Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing Christopher Byers more than 20 times in the neck with a shank in April. According to the criminal complaint, Byers was talking to another inmate when Garcia walked toward […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with murder, conspiring to kill friend’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy