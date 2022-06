Washington Post reporter Michelle Singletary has been criticised and sparked outrage for telling Americans to “calm down” and “stop complaining” about inflation in the United States.The personal finance columnist discussed the nation’s rising inflation rate while appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday. During her conversation, the television station’s anchor Chris Jansing mentioned a poll that had been done by Politico and Morning Consult. The poll showed that “38 per cent of Americans say they would rather see a recession than the inflation that we’re dealing with”.“I read that to mean that more than a third of Americans are so pressed...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO