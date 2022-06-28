ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Camp SOAR 2022

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Excitement was “soaring” as Camp SOAR (Special Olympics Athletic Retreat) celebrated its 21st year June 13-17 at the Levine Jewish Community Center in Charlotte. For the first time since before the pandemic, the camp was able to be in full operation and the enthusiasm was evident all week. This...

The 4th Of July Celebrations Are Back With A Bang

CHARLOTTE – The 4th of July is celebrated each year since 1941, but why?. It is known as Independence Day, which was declared a federal holiday in 1941 but the celebration dates back to the 18th century. The traditional holiday represents events that took place on July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from each of the 13 colonies were able to adopt the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration of Independence is a historical document that was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and from 1776 to this day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American Independence. Each year the celebrations include activities ranging from concerts to parades, to picnics and most iconically the FIREWORKS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Swing By The Southern Gourmet For Authentic Southern Hospitality

WAXHAW, NC – The Southern Gourmet Neighborhood Kitchen And Bar, located at 1615 Providence Road South, Suite 260, in Marvin, is the Tri W area’s newest go-to restaurant. They offer home-cooked southern gourmet-style meals, delicious cocktails, and a warm and welcoming vibe that will bring customers back again and again! The menu includes a variety of favorites, including unique burgers, tantalizing entrée choices, and twists on old favorites like chicken and waffles and pulled pork sandwiches. The bar is well stocked, and bartender Ambery Guy offers a refreshing variety of Southern-inspired cocktails. The kitchen staff is talented and creative, and the wait staff is unparalleled in their warmth and friendliness. Dining at The Southern Gourmet brings you back to the essence of down-home hospitality, where every customer is treated like part of the family!
MARVIN, NC
Cuthbertson Track Wins Again With Coach Allen

WAXHAW, NC – Dustin Allen, head track coach at Cuthbertson High School, and his teams just added several more championships to their record! They brought home: the Men and Women’s 4a Indoor State Champions, the 4a SCC Conference Champions, the 4a Midwest Champions, and 4a Outdoor State Champions wins. Allen has now led his teams to ten championships! They swept boys and girls indoor championships and outdoor championships and this has brought Cuthbertson Track up to 14 state championships in the last six years.
WAXHAW, NC
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Grayleigh

WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Grayleigh for adoption! “Hi! My name is Grayleigh and I am a five-year-old long-haired beautiful girl! I was found by a good Samaritan but nobody claimed me so I am up for adoption! I am very loving and attentive to my human. I might be best as an only cat as I really love to get all the attention myself! I’m five years old but I have a lot of life and love to give for many years! I was stressed out and lost some hair but it’s growing back and I still have a lot of hair that makes me really pretty! I am spayed and up-to-date on vaccines and if you want to contact the good people at Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 you can inquire about adopting me and taking me home forever!”
WEDDINGTON, NC

