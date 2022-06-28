Camp SOAR 2022

WAXHAW, NC – The Southern Gourmet Neighborhood Kitchen And Bar, located at 1615 Providence Road South, Suite 260, in Marvin, is the Tri W area’s newest go-to restaurant. They offer home-cooked southern gourmet-style meals, delicious cocktails, and a warm and welcoming vibe that will bring customers back again and again! The menu includes a variety of favorites, including unique burgers, tantalizing entrée choices, and twists on old favorites like chicken and waffles and pulled pork sandwiches. The bar is well stocked, and bartender Ambery Guy offers a refreshing variety of Southern-inspired cocktails. The kitchen staff is talented and creative, and the wait staff is unparalleled in their warmth and friendliness. Dining at The Southern Gourmet brings you back to the essence of down-home hospitality, where every customer is treated like part of the family!
Comments / 0