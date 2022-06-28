Camp SOAR 2022

WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Grayleigh for adoption! “Hi! My name is Grayleigh and I am a five-year-old long-haired beautiful girl! I was found by a good Samaritan but nobody claimed me so I am up for adoption! I am very loving and attentive to my human. I might be best as an only cat as I really love to get all the attention myself! I’m five years old but I have a lot of life and love to give for many years! I was stressed out and lost some hair but it’s growing back and I still have a lot of hair that makes me really pretty! I am spayed and up-to-date on vaccines and if you want to contact the good people at Animals First Rescue at (704) 256-0014 you can inquire about adopting me and taking me home forever!”

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO