Millions of the poorest and most marginalised people in the world are missing out on help from social security systems set up to protect them, a UN report warns.This includes an estimated 280,000 to 390,000 people in the UK who wrongly thought they were ineligible for Universal Credit as claims surged during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and did not apply.Non-take up of benefits is having “intolerable consequences”, according to the report by Olivier De Schutter, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.Describing a failing social security system as a “leaking watering can”, he said...

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO