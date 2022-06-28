Ohio deer hunters face restrictions

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Santa Clara-based Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on "1,000 empty acres of land" in Ohio, it didn't sit well with Tressie Corsi.The 85-year-old woman has lived on 7 acres of that land since she and her late husband, Paul, built a house there 50 years ago. They raised four children there and welcomed multiple generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including some who lived right next door."You can see it's not vacant land," Corsi said on a recent warm summer day as she sat on her...
