El Paso County, CO

El Paso County candidates explainer

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday is Primary Day, and nearly 459,000 ballots have been sent to all eligible and active registered Republican, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters.

If you plan to vote in person, or have not yet filled out your ballot, here’s a breakdown of the candidates for four major races – United States Senator, Representative to the 118th United States Congress – District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, and County Coroner.

U.S. Senator

Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea will face off in the race for the Senate GOP Primary . Hanks won the top line designation on the Republican Primary ballot in April at the state GOP’s assembly in Colorado Springs, but the state party did not make an endorsement in this race. The winner will go on to face incumbent Senator Michael Bennet this fall.

Ron Hanks

Hanks is running on national security and economic issues, with priorities including border security, lowering gas and diesel prices, reducing supply shortages, and eliminating the Department of Education.

Joe O’Dea

O’Dea is running on a platform of foreign policy, crime, and inflation. His priorities are term limits, a balanced budget, and opposing higher taxes.

Representative to the 118th United States Congress – District 5

The frontrunners for the Republican Primary for the 5th Congressional District are Incumbent Congressman Doug Lamborn and State Lawmaker Dave Williams. District 5 leans 20 percentage points in Republicans’ favor, meaning whoever wins the party’s primary has a high probability of winning the general election.

Doug Lamborn

Lamborn’s top issues include gun rights, tax reform, illegal immigration, and a pro-life agenda.

Dave Williams

Williams is running on a pro-life platform, with his priorities being religious liberty, second amendment rights, and election integrity.

El Paso County Sheriff

Todd Watkins

Watkins is running on a platform of constitutional protection of freedoms and tackling government corruption.

Greg Maxwell

Maxwell commits to protecting and defending life, liberty, and property of El Paso County residents, as well as upholding constitutional liberties.

Joe Roybal

Roybal hopes to reduce victims and crime, by prioritizing law enforcement presence in targeted areas to combat crime, and reduce recidivism in inmates.

County Coroner

Leon Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a medical doctor certified in anatomic, clinical, and forensic pathology by the American Board of Pathology, and has more than 14 years of forensic pathology medical practice.

Rae Ann Weber

Weber, an Osteopath, has been critical of Dr. Kelly regarding what she calls a ‘lack of transparency around COVID factors contributing to deaths in the county.’

KXRM

Man drives body to Justice Center, turns himself in

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — A man drove to the Criminal Justice Center (CJC) in Colorado Springs on Friday to turn himself in for the crime of killing his wife, and a body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot. Just before 1:15 p.m. on June 24, 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the CJC […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New venue for Fourth of July celebration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fourth of July Philharmonic celebration is back in Colorado Springs for the first time since COVID-19. The celebration this year will look a little different than it has in previous years. The concert by the Philharmonics, typically in Memorial Park, will now be at the Pikes Peak Center. The The post New venue for Fourth of July celebration in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Where to see July 4th fireworks in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are plenty of options in Colorado Springs this Independence Day to see fireworks, whether you want to “oooh” and “aaahh” from your porch or pack up some chairs and blankets and go in search of the best shows. Colorado Springs: There will be nine shows across Colorado Springs, many viewable from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

