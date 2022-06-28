Sweep of Coon Rapids-Bayard gives CAM the Rolling Valley baseball championship

(Anita) CAM posted 7-4 and 12-7 wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday to earn their third straight Rolling Valley Conference title. The Cougars have won the conference four times in the last five seasons.

Colby Rich had a three run home run in the conclusion of a suspended game. In the 12-7 win, Lane Spieker hit a solo home run and an inside the park grand slam. Coach Dan Daugherty says, “Coon has been good forever. For us to go to their place and take two, that’s a big achievement.”

The Cougars improve to 21-2 on the season and 15-1 in the Rolling Valley. Coon Rapids-Bayard is 14-2 in the conference and 21-6 overall.

KSOM will have CAM baseball on the air on Tuesday when they meet Audubon. The game will be available to watch through the Live Video section at WesternIowaToday.com