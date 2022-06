San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has spoken out on the horrific discovery inside of an 18-wheeler in the southwest part of the city. As of Tuesday, the death toll is now 50. "This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy," Nirenberg said during a press conference Monday. "I would urge you all to think compassionately and pray for the deceased, the ailing, the families."

