Roe v. Wade is Deeply Personal for UC Irvine Professor Who Survived Rape
By Alex Rozier
NBC San Diego
2 days ago
A UC Irvine law professor said she is devastated and deeply concerned after the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade. "We see this as a nightmare that has come to fruition but one that is not surprising," said professor Michele Goodwin. Days after the supreme court...
Hours after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago, hundreds gathered in downtown Fullerton to voice their anger at the decision. The protest, organized by Planned Parenthood, took place at the intersection of Harbor...
A judge Tuesday took under submission a defense motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Colorado teen who alleges she was sexually assaulted at Turn-About Ranch and that “Dr. Phil” McGraw and his staff recommended and arranged for her treatment at the facility for troubled youth. Plaintiff...
Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
Responding to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, California legislators push a bill to restrict concealed carry permits. New numbers show a wide variation among counties in how many permits have been issued. But in publishing the data, the state Department of Justice exposed personal information of permit holders. This story...
The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its trickiest spot in places like Orange County, becoming more challenging for some residents to navigate because public health messaging has largely disappeared. And while Orange County now finds itself in the midst of a current Covid surge, the current wave isn’t as severe...
OC Supervisor Doug Chaffee narrowly advanced to a November runoff to try to hold onto his seat, as his own Democratic Party tries to boot him for often siding with his Republican colleagues on issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences. The final June 7 election results...
DOWNEY - A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee's cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court...
The relentless crime wave in the United States continues, and many hold soft-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County’s George Gascón responsible for the crisis. On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the Los Angeles area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a shooting in 2020, thinks otherwise.
WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
I believe many Santa Monicans, rattled by an epidemic of brazen crime, are understandably furious at LA County DA George Gascon. They may not be aware, however, that the City of Santa Monica, not Gascon, has authority over violent misdemeanor prosecutions in our city, while Gascon's permissiveness, which the Council has failed to condemn, applies solely to felonies committed here. The combined effect is that lawbreakers, many of them repeat offenders, prey on our population at will.
LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
In September 2020, DeAnna Sullivan attempted to bring a federal civil rights case against the city of Buena Park in Santa Ana, California, alleging her 19-year-old son, David, was denied his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights after being shot seven times while unarmed. After several days of trial and three days of deliberations at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana this past April, a mistrial was declared when the jury could not reach a verdict. Lawyers for the Sullivan family told Knock LA that they are re-examining their options but were inclined to pursue the case again in California state court, which requires a three-fourths vote from the jury rather than the unanimous verdict required in federal civil cases.
He hasn't conceded defeat, but City Councilman Gil Cedillo appeared to be out of options for retaining his District 1 seat. Challenger Eunisses Hernandez again expanded her lead with the latest results from the June 7 election. According to Friday’s updated figures, challenger Eunisses Hernandez, a 32-year-old community activist and...
Store signs written in Arabic, restaurants where you can get an authentic falafel sandwich and lounges where you can play cards, drink tea and listen to Arabic music – these aren’t just sights and experiences you can have in places like Egypt or Lebanon or Syria. This place...
A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
Orange County continues coming up short in housing and shelter for homeless people and foster youth once they become adults, according to a new grand jury investigation that is getting widespread support among local leaders. A host of local elected officials agreed with the findings from the Orange County Grand...
Orange County’s green energy agency could lose its CEO and chief lawyer this week, with the board of directors set to discuss firing them behind closed doors on Wednesday. The discussion around firing CEO Brian Probolsky comes after a month of chaos at the agency, with multiple members approving an audit, topped off by a grand jury report released last week stating the agency was suffering from a lack of transparency and poor leadership.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — After the city's cannabis business tax measure failed by a narrow margin, the Huntington Beach City Council plans to bring the initiative back to the table next week. At its next city council meeting Tuesday, the council plans to discuss whether to ask voters, again,...
After two sheriff's deputies were shot in Compton, people began spreading Darnell Hicks' picture and home address across the internet, falsely accusing him of being a suspect.
The post Man falsely accused of shooting deputies sues over posts on Facebook, Twitter appeared first on Long Beach Post.
