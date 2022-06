ARCHER, Fla. – At 4:47 a.m. this morning, Alachua County Fire Rescue units responded to SR45, south of the City of Archer, for a vehicle accident with extrication. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage; one vehicle was on its side near the woodline. There were two patients entrapped. Crews performed extrication with the Jaws of Life and were quickly able to remove both patients, who were then transported to the hospital.

