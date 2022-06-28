ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch This Week: Only Murders in the Building Continues the Investigation in Season 2

By Tim Surette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly Murders in the Building is a show for the select few of us who understand the joys of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigating crime. Thankfully, it's now back for Season 2, which is one of the best things you can watch on TV tonight. The other is...

The Terminal List Review: Chris Pratt's Navy SEAL Thriller Is Predictable, but It's Never Boring

If Amazon Prime Video has a brand identity, it's "shows for dads." The streaming service has invested heavily into a specific type of action show targeted at the middle-aged suburban male demographic with Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Reacher. They're all based on popular paperback novels about highly competent men with military and/or law enforcement backgrounds who are willing to break the rules in pursuit of truth and justice. These shows aren't chasing Emmys, they just want to entertain with a twisty plot, some thrilling action set pieces, and a mildly complex main character. They're also three of the service's most popular and successful shows. Prime Video's latest series, The Terminal List, fits that dad-friendly bill to a T. By the humble standards of the genre, The Terminal List is a smashing success. How good it actually is a little harder to measure, though.
All the New Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in July

Chris Pratt joins John Krasinski, Titus Welliver, and Alan Ritchson as Amazon's angry men. I can't think of a better way to spend the Fourth of July weekend than watching Chris Pratt play a Navy SEAL who goes ape doo-doo on government conspirators in the shoot-em-up thriller The Terminal List. America, right? That comes out July 1, but if you want something a little lighter, don't sleep on the underrated Comedy Central sketch show Alternatino with Arturo Castro, which comes to Amazon the same day. It has a pretty great bit on the generational divide between tradition and woke culture.
Is Dolores Still Alive in 'Westworld' Season 4? A Tricky Question to Answer (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1-3 of Westworld. The catalyst of Westworld's various twists and turns can be summed up with a single name: Dolores Abernathy. Played by Evan Rachel Wood, Dolores goes from a meek host to a fully conscious leader of the robot revolution. At the end of Season 3, it seemed like Dolores was dead for good, but is she still alive for Season 4?
Peter Reckell Shares His Plans for the Future at Days of Our Lives

Believe it or not, though it seems like we’ve been waiting for ages to see Bo and Hope reunite in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, it’s actually only been a couple short months — if that! We got our tease of Bo when he showed up as a ghost to help thwart Satan’s plans, but we’re still a little over a month away until the Peacock spinoff brings him back for more.
General Hospital Preview: What Happens Next Will Have ‘Giant Implications’ for Carly and Nina

The big ELQ vote will have far-reaching ramifications. According to General Hospital spoilers, today is the day — the day that ELQ’s board will vote to oust Valentin from his seat of power… or not. And while certainly the decision will be the biggest of big deals for the Quartermaines and their mega-corporation, it will also have a major trickle-down effect on other denizens of Port Charles — including a couple who need no additional reasons to clash!
Days of Our Lives Just Dropped a Bombshell That Could Reunite Sami and EJ — Unless [Spoiler] Plays Dirty!

Suddenly, the truth about Sami’s kidnapping isn’t the biggest secret on the canvas!. Evan wasn’t the only one shocked when Orpheus closed out the June 28 episode of Days of Our Lives by pronouncing that his son was the true father of Jan’s baby. You know, the one that she and Shawn supposedly conceived with an assist from the devil. The one that drove a wedge between Belle and her husband even as it pushed her directly into EJ’s arms.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Hot Summer Preview!

It’s gonna be a hot time in Port Charles this summer, as co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor promise plenty of drama, romance, and excitement on GENERAL HOSPITAL in the coming months!. “Sonny is once again top dog in Port Charles, but he may find that he...
Days of Our Lives Preview: Allie’s Decision Will Explode the Show’s Most Tangled Love Quadrangle

The demon is gone, but Johnny’s twin sister is still having a devil of a time choosing the partner she wants. Geometry class is now in session! The week of June 6, Days of Our Lives’ Allie will all but feel those sands falling through the hourglass, as if they were imploring her to choose, choose already between Chanel and Tripp. But that’s a bit like asking someone to decide whether they only want cake or ice cream — it’s impossible!
'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
NBC Fall Premiere Dates: When One Chicago, Law & Order, and More Return

NBC is the latest network to unveil its fall premiere dates, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's fall offerings. First of all, Dick Wolf will continue to dominate two nights on the NBC schedule. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series — Law & Order prime, SVU, and Organized Crime — will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
An ‘Exciting’ Development Brings Together Young & Restless’ Past and Present

There’s been plenty of reason to celebrate lately!. We’re pretty sure that most fans will agree that it’s been far too long since we’ve seen Drucilla stirring up trouble on The Young and the Restless. Could you imagine how much “fun” she’d have right now throwing her hat in the ring with Phyllis and Diane going at each other?
Storm Reid’s Parents: Meet Her Folks, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid

Storm Reid is the face of young Hollywood. The 18-year-old Atlanta native appears to be on every casting agent’s list as she has a slew of projects in the works after first commanding attention as Emily in the 2013 Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. She was then tapped to star alongside Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling in A Wrinkle in Time, for which she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture. Parts in When They See Us and Don’t Let Go led Storm to be cast as Zendaya’s younger sister Gia in HBO’s Euphoria. While filming the award-winning high school drama, she also made appearances in The Invisible Man and The Suicide Squad. Now she’s slated to find a new legion of fans with the upcoming Searching 2 and One Way, a crime thriller starring Machine Gun Kelly.
