ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday dozens gathered at the RVC Student Center to celebrate the RVC Softball as they brought home their eighth-consecutive national title. “I’d say it feels pretty good, I’m just glad–I’m really thankful actually for the past two years that I’ve spent here, I’ve gotten to know a lot of great girls and this year was extra special because obviously it’s the last one in D3 and this year everyone just meshed together and had really good teammates this year,” RVC shortstop Kelli Riordan said.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO