Creating A Barbershop To Address Black Men’s Health Needs

Consider medical schools where accepted students usually choose to attend. Anyone weighing admission offers from more than one medical school should feel proud of themselves, since only 36.3% of people who applied to U.S. M.D. programs in the 2021-2022 academic year actually matriculated. Superstar premeds who get into two or more med schools may consider a wide array of factors when choosing where to enroll, including the school's culture, curriculum, financial aid, location, patient population, residency placement data and student services. The percentage of a school's admitted students who decide to enroll at that school is often called a yield rate. If that rate is high, it suggests that accepted students are impressed by the school, even those who have other admission offers. Each of the following schools had a yield rate of more than 73.5% for the 2021-2022 academic year.

