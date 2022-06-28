ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rivets lose to the Mallards on Dog Night

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4EDI_0gO23cHs00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Humans were joined by dogs in the stands at Rivets Stadium Monday night for Dog Night. The dogs had a good time, the Rivets didn’t. They lost to the Madison Mallards 13-7.

Rochelle native Kyle Seebach started for the Rivets, and he suffered his first loss. At times he was sharp striking out eight batters, but other times not so much, and he was also hurt by an error that led to an unearned run. Seebach gave up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He was removed in the top of the fifth inning when the Mallards struck for five runs.

The Rivets committed three errors while collecting only seven hits. Fighting Illini infielder Brody Hardin had two of those hits.

The Rivets now head to Madison for two games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Barn find could be holy grail of bass fishing

Jason Politte believes the dusty relic he discovered in a Missouri barn played a monster role in the annals of bass fishing — it might just be Rick Clunn’s boat from his 1984 Bassmaster Classic victory. Although Clunn said he has no idea if it is his boat,...
FESTUS, MO
advantagenews.com

Food is the star at this hidden gem

I took a trip to a hidden gem on the western edge of Madison County for my latest meal. This place is only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday so it might be tricky for some to get there, but trust me, it’s worth the trip. It is popular,...
KMOV

Big Bounce America coming to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The world’s largest bounce house will be making its way to the St. Louis area. Big Bounce America will bring the bounce house to Brooksdale Farms from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. It is open to all ages, but different age groups have separate sessions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Madison, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
FOX2now.com

Adam Wainwright hides signed ball in Busch Stadium

Adam Wainwright hides signed ball at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright hides signed ball in Busch Stadium. Union slams plan that could mean 1,000 jobs lost …. Ask The Expert: All children older than 6 months …. Poochercast features Bella!. Sam Page discusses STL County designating $1M in …. Believers Temple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn. Tim’s Travels: Keller’s Farmstand in Collinsville …. Travelers face rising costs, flight delays as July …. Missouri voters will need photo ID to cast ballot …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Rate of high blood pressure …. Lambert sees flight...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Mallards#Rivets#Nexstar Media Inc
advantagenews.com

‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Companion Baking to close a cafe location

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
belleville.net

Enjoy Summer Concerts In July

Enjoy great music in Bellevue Park and on the Public Square during the month of July as part of Belleville Parks & Recreation's Summer Concert Series. For more information on the free summer concerts and other activities, visit the Belleville Parks & Recreation Current Activities page via the link below.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.” The two men who were shot […]
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

2 shot near Riverfront Park in Alton

ALTON — Two people are being treated in a St. Louis hospital following a shooting near Riverfront Park in Alton. At about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Alton Police responded to the area of Riverfront Park for several reports of gunfire. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed several subjects had met at the location and an argument occurred in which two men were shot.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Fourth Of July Celebrations Schedule

You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks and Independence Day celebrations around the area this weekend below. Brighton Fourth Of July Celebration at Schneider Park. Fireworks start at dusk. There will be food, events, vendors, and music going on throughout the day, and organizers promise one of the best fireworks displays in the area.
GRANITE CITY, IL
stlmag.com

St. Louis experts share tips on transforming kitchens and bathrooms

Ash Leonard uses texture to create cohesion in a new kitchen design. The owners of a traditional two-story home in Ladue wanted to give their kitchen a fresh look without changing its footprint. They enlisted designer Aisling “Ash” Leonard, owner and principal of Ash Leonard Design, to thoughtfully blend existing architectural elements and modern materials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Anhueser-Busch celebrates new plant opening

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4 got a first look at the $100 million investment into a new production facility that could help make some of your favorite treats. “EverGrain” will take barley that is leftover from making beer and repurpose it for foods you can find in the grocery store. Some of them include plant-based milk, protein bars and high-fiber foods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy