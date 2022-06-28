ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Jerry P. Jones

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 2 days ago

Jerry P. Jones, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Howard L. Lockhart

Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022, at his residence. Memorial services, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lockhart family.
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles Lee Cozart

Charles Lee Cozart, 77, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Thursday, at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Condolences can be shared at castofuneralhome.com.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Luke Stephen Dickerson

Luke Stephen Dickerson, 86, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away June 26, 2022, at his residence, with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Laura Jean Swearingen

Laura Jean Swearingen, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away June 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1939, in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Michael L. and Mary K. Mathias Snodgrass. Laura Jean was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She formerly taught at the DeSales Heights Montessori School, volunteered at Camden Clark Hospital and also at the Salvation Army. She was involved in the Friends of the Blennerhassett, a member of the Junior League of Parkersburg and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Brennen Phillips

Brennen Patrick Phillips, 26, of Rock Cave, WV, passed away June 25, 2022, following a motor vehicle accident. Brennen was born March 16, 1996, at St Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of Darren L. Phillips (Amy) of Washington and Tera M. Cutright (David) of Rock Cave. Brennen was a 2014 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He was employed at Atlas Group LLC of Buckhannon, WV. Prior to moving to Rock Cave, Brennen had attended the Lubeck Community Baptist Church. Brennen loved hunting, fishing, ATV riding and living in the country.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr.

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr., 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born June 9, 1944, in Kasson, WV, son of the late Darl Wilbert and Carrie Elizabeth Overfield Boyles. He served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to gospel music, junking, and he loved spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of forty five years, Dorothy Lee Synder Boyles; eight children, Debbie Haislep-Boyles and Charlie, Denzil Boyles and Peggy, Marshall S. Boyles, Scott Boyles and Nicky, Marvin Boyles, Marshall R. Boyles and Heather, Elizabeth Sturms and Robert all of Parkersburg, Valvie Boyles and Carlos, Moundsville; three sisters, Ethel Zucco, and Carol Yuras, both of Cleveland, OH, Rosa Waddell and Tony, Clendenin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren he loved along with several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his son, Herbert M. Boyles Jr.; four siblings, Valvie Boyles, Darl Boyles Jr, Denzil Boyles and Robert Boyles. Family and friends may call at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 McGraw Ave., Grafton on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10:00AM until the funeral hour at 2:00PM with Pastor Jimmy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Philippi, WV with full Military Honors accorder by the Taylor County Honor Guard, and the United States Army Honor Guard. Online condolences can be made at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyles family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald E. Ewing

Donald Eugene Ewing, 93, of Vienna, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Don was born January 28, 1929 in Wood County, W.Va., the son of the late Joel B. and Edna Kirsch Ewing. He was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr.

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr., 38, of Vincent, Ohio, left this world unexpectedly, June 20, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday July 2, 2022, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 State Route 339, Vincent. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Terry Lee Boop

Terry Lee Boop, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died on June 23, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. He was born March 23, 1939, in Brilliant, Ohio and was the son of the late Kenneth William and Martha Marie Carter Boop. He retired from E. I. DuPont in 1997 after 35 years of service. He had been a member of the Little Hocking Church of Christ. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells man makes appeal for church bells to ring

PARKERSBURG — Area churches are being encouraged to ring their bells at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3, in observance of the Trinity and to call people “back to the church,” according to an organizer. “I am asking churches to participate because I feel since the COVID-19 pandemic...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court June 24-26: * Cody Lee Adkins, 32, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a inspection certificate and having expired registration and fined $350.50. * Herbert I. Mahar III, 37, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Riverfront Roar returning after pandemic hiatus

MARIETTA — The Marietta Riverfront Roar is coming back for its 20th year after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Marietta July 8 to 10. Event Chairperson Carmen Taylor said they are expecting more people than...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Independence Day events begin early in Ripley, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — A pair of early events will kick of the Independence Day celebrations and activities this week in Parkersburg and Ripley. In Parkersburg, the annual American Legion Post 15 carnival and fireworks show will begin Thursday and run through July 4 at City Park with games, rides and concessions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nine-run 2nd inning lifts Parkersburg past Marietta

MARIETTA — Marietta Post 64 held Parkersburg Post 15 scoreless for six of seven innings in Wednesday evening’s American Legion tussle at Don and Sue Schaly Field at Pioneer Park. Unfortunately for Marietta and fortunately for Post 15 that inning was a huge one as Parkersburg sent 13...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Players schedule ‘Dial ‘M’ for Murder’ auditions

MARIETTA — Auditions for “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” will be held in July by the Mid-Ohio Valley Players. The play, by Frederick Knott, is about a man who arranges for his wife’s murder to get her money. Opening in 1952, the play has been adapted for television and the movies, most notably by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Ray Milland, Bob Cummings and Grace Kelly.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Mist Opportunity

PARKERSBURG — Fog begins to lift Wednesday morning around the cannon at Fort Boreman Park. Today will be sunny and this evening will be clear, but thunderstorms are likely Friday through the weekend, the National Weather Service has forecast. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood BOE says goodbye to Olcott, Hosaflook; Superintendent Willis sworn in

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night where goodbyes were said to two current members and a new superintendent was sworn in. Superintendent William Hosaflook, who was appointed as superintendent in 2018, will begin his new position as Jackson County’s superintendent on...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Post 15 beats Wheeling, 7-4, for sixth straight win

WHEELING — Eli Reeves went the distance and allowed five singles and two earned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts to help lift Parkersburg Post 15 to a 7-4 victory here Tuesday against Wheeling Post 1. Parkersburg, winners of six straight with a 7 p.m. game set for...
WHEELING, WV

