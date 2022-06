Just like you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, you can't assess a cocktail by what it's called. Take the old-fashioned. It sounds dowdy, staid, boring...blah. But try to think of the name as a testament to its staying power, rather than a statement on its essential spirit. It's a wonderful cocktail to use in assessing the skills of a bartender, since it's a classic and, like many classics, the skill is all in the details (via Punch). When a beverage consists of nothing more than whiskey or bourbon, sugar, bitters, and an orange peel, it's important to get it right.

