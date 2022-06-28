ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

The Crescent Circus to make appearance at TPL!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce The Crescent Circus will make an appearance at its Summer Reading Program on Thursday, June 30. A family friendly circus and magic show will...

Lafourche Library hosts Teacher Makerspace Mondays!

Decking the walls of classrooms and schools with art has been proven to increase a child’s self-confidence, self-understanding, and enhance their communication skills. In an effort to help local educators prepare their classrooms for the upcoming school year, Lafourche Parish Library will host a series of Edu-Make Teacher Makerspace Mondays.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Life Stand Church to host free distribution event

Life Stand Church will host a Life Event this Friday in Houma, providing essential supplies to families in need. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on July 1, at Summer Field Park, located at 707 San Antonio Blvd. The community event will feature live worship music, and guest speakers Andrew and Rebekah Ramdial.
HOUMA, LA
Free wellness check and vaccines for pets in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — American Humane, Zoetis and Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter will provide a free wellness check and vaccines for local cats and dogs on Wednesday, June 29. Essential vaccines, microchipping, flea and tick treatment, an overall wellness check and a spay or neuter voucher will be provided...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
June Louise Smith Foret

Une Louise Smith Foret, 66, a native of Harrisburg, PA and a resident of Houma, LA went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Living Word Church in Schriever from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service 11:00 am.
HOUMA, LA
Margaret Fischer

Margaret Fischer, 82, a native of Bourg and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 25, 2022. The Memorial will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. She is survived by her son, Wade Fischer;...
THIBODAUX, LA
Bobbie Jean Hartzog Cheramie

September 16, 1944 – June 25, 2022 Bobbie Jean Hartzog Cheramie, 77, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born in Wisner, LA and resided in Houma, LA most of her life and three years ago moved to Lafayette, LA with her children. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Covenant Church of Houma from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park. Bobbie was known as a second mother to so many of her nieces, nephews, and others. She loved taking care of kids and enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. Bobbie was also known as a tidy homemaker and made everyone that visited feel at home. She is survived by her two children, Deborah “Debbie” Denson Malbrough and husband Case, Keith Ray Denson; four grandchildren, Mason Malbrough, Angel Malbrough, Chase Denson, and Lexie Denson; brother, Joe Hartzog and wife Elizabeth; sister, Linda Desmares and husband Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grand-kitty, Selena and grand-dog, Bixby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sitha Thornhill Hartzog and Joseph Cullen Hartzog; sister, Jeannette Maddox and husband Carl; and brother, Truman Hartzog. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dreams Foundation of Acadiana in Bobbie’s name and memory.
HOUMA, LA
Nolan James Chaisson

Nolan James “Sonny” Chaisson, 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:05 pm. Nolan was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and Friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00 am. With burial taking place in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.
HOUMA, LA
Carney Ernest Lewis, Jr.

Carney Ernest “Cecil” Lewis, Jr., 59. A native and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Ochsner Medical Center. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11:00 A.M until funeral time at 2:00P.M. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2424 Grand Cailliou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
Vernice Ordoyne Tabor

Vernice Ordoyne Tabor, 88, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana passed away on June 28, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. James Chapel Cemetery – Choctaw, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
Marie Templet

Marie Babin Templet, 84, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 26, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
Lucien Ordoyne

Lucien Paul Ordoyne, 79, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM. Born October 21, 1942 he was a native and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial services following at St. James Chapel Mausoleum.
THIBODAUX, LA
TPCG Reminds Residents of Firework Guidelines

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has released a reminder for residents of firework guidelines as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. As per Section 8-2 of the Parish Code of Ordinances, there are a few guidelines to follow for safety. Know when and where to celebrate. Fireworks can only be used...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Houma Fire Department & Bayou Cane Fire Protection Dist. Celebrates Recruitment Class

The Houma Fire Department (HFD) and Bayou Cane Fire Protection District (BCFPD) recently held a graduation ceremony of a firefighter recruit class. The class included six individuals where five work for HFD and one for BCPD. The ceremony celebrated the class’ completion of a twelve week labor-intensive class that was hosted by the departments’ training divisions and it was the first time the departments participated in a joint academy program.
HOUMA, LA

