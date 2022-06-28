Upstate Calendar

Experts from Upstate Medical University, government officials and economic development experts met In Kingston, Ont., recently to exchange ideas and information in an effort to stimulate growth and foster collaboration between sister cities. The first annual Kingston-Syracuse Pathway Cross Border Conference, held June 7, focused on the health innovation and...
Clinicians at Upstate Medical University have dosed the first patient in a national clinical trial—the first-ever regenerative human cell therapy, NRTX-1001, delivered as a single dose for the treatment of epilepsy. The clinical trial is sponsored by Neurona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company advancing regenerative neural cell therapies for...
