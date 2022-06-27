Arizona Will Spend $60 Million on New Housing Assistance Programs

National Awards Pay Tribute to Superior Architectural Design, Innovation and Planning. CALIFORNIA – KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm focused on residential, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments, announced today that the firm has received six Grand Awards and nine Merit Awards in the 2022 Gold Nugget Awards competition. The 59th annual awards program honors design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and internationally. The Gold Nugget Grand Awards are chosen from the elite pool of Merit Award winners and were announced on June 23rd at a live awards event in San Francisco. Winners this year were selected from a competitive field of nearly 600 entries from around the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO