By sheer coincidence – or by God’s guidance – I happened to be in Washington D.C. when the big announcement came. I was almost to the U.S. Supreme Court building on a sight-seeing tour when I received a text stating that Roe v. Wade had been overturned. I thanked the good Lord Almighty. My daughter, Zoe, and I hustled over with others in our group. It was a surreal experience as the crowd gathered, mostly protestors but also some celebrating.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO