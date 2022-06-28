ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Focus is on GOP as Colorado holds party primaries Tuesday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top Republican primary contests Tuesday — for U.S. Senate, secretary of state and governor — will show if right-wing candidates have made inroads in the party’s quest to break a Democratic stranglehold on the state’s top offices.

Voters also are selecting their November nominees in the state’s eight congressional districts, with a new, northern Colorado swing district in play after the state gained a seat with redistricting.

In a state that’s trended purple over the past decade, Colorado’s congressional delegation includes two Democratic senators, with three-term Sen. Michael Bennet seeking reelection this year. Democrats hold a 4-3 advantage among U.S. representatives.

A look at Tuesday’s races:

U.S. SENATE

Businessman Joe O’Dea is running as a rare Republican supporter of most abortion rights against state Rep. Ron Hanks, who backs a ban on the procedure in all cases. Colorado’s voters have strongly backed abortion rights, and Democrats, viewing O’Dea as a more formidable adversary to Bennet, have spent more than $2 million boosting Hanks’ candidacy in the primary.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Tina Peters, El Paso County’s conspiracy-theorist elections clerk who’s been indicted for tampering with voting equipment, faces Pam Anderson, a former head of Colorado’s county clerks association, in the GOP primary. Anderson, a former clerk in Jefferson County, defends Colorado’s elections as secure. Both want to unseat Democrat Jena Griswold, a national advocate of secure elections who is uncontested in Tuesday’s primary. Economist Mike O’Donnell, a small business advocate, also is in the GOP running.

GOVERNOR

Colorado’s last Republican governor was Bill Owens, who served from 1999 to 2007. Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent who is the GOP’s only statewide elected official, faces former Parker Mayor and businessman Greg Lopez in the primary. Like Hanks, Democrats have aired ads for Lopez, suggesting they view Ganahl as the stronger challenger to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Both candidates oppose a new state law guaranteeing access to abortion, and both welcomed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Lopez opposes abortion without exceptions; Ganahl supports exceptions including rape, incest or threats to the health of the mother or fetus.

CONGRESS REPUBLICANS

First-term GOP firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert faces state Sen. Don Coram in the largely rural 3rd District. Boebert says Coram, a moderate, rancher and hemp farmer, isn’t conservative enough; Coram says Boebert is too extreme for the traditionally conservatively centrist district.

In El Paso County, eight-term Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn faces a spirited primary challenge from state Rep. Dave Williams, who failed to get the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” code for an obscenity against President Joe Biden, added to his official name on the ballot. Also running are Navy veteran Rebecca Keltie and Colorado Springs businessman Andrew Heaton.

In the new 8th District, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, former state Rep. Lori Saine and Tyler Allcorn, a small businessman and U.S. Army veteran, seek to challenge Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who is unopposed.

Oil and gas industry veteran Erik Aadland, economist and businessman Tim Reichert and Donald Trump-aligned political activist Laurel Imer seek to challenge Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, who is unopposed Tuesday for the 7th District seat being vacated by eight-term Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter.

Four-term U.S. Rep. Ken Buck faces first-time candidate Robert Lewis of Elbert County in the sweeping 4th District. Steven Monahan, a Navy veteran, is unopposed in suburban Denver’s 6th District. So, too, is Jennifer Qualtieri, a state party activist, in Denver’s 1st District. Engineer Marshall Dawson is alone on the GOP ballot in the 2nd District.

CONGRESS DEMOCRATS

Denver Rep. Diana Degette faces first-time challenger Neal Walia in DeGette’s bid for a 14th term. Incumbents Joe Neguse and Jason Crow are unopposed in the 2nd and 6th districts, respectively. The 3rd District primary features tech engineer Alex Walker, Aspen businessman and former city councilmember Adam Frisch and Pueblo health advocate and social worker Sol Sandoval. David Torres and Michael Colombe seek the party nomination in the 5th District.

ATTORNEY GENERAL/TREASURER

Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Kellner, the district attorney for Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, are unopposed, as are Democratic Treasurer Dave Young and former Republican state Rep. Lang Sias.

Westword

Trumpiest Candidates on 2022 Colorado Primary Ballot

The Colorado primaries that should conclude today, June 28, differ widely in terms of suspense. The vast majority of Democrats on the ballot are either running unopposed or taking on incumbents in heavily Republican areas who'll cruise to victory this November unless they are photographed coming out of a motel with several five-year-old girls dressed like beauty-pageant contestants — and maybe even then.
Colorado Newsline

Early results in legislative primary races look good for Colorado incumbents

This fall, all 65 seats in the Colorado House of Representatives and 16 of the state Senate’s 35 seats will be up for election. Just over a quarter of those districts had competitive Republican or Democratic primary elections Tuesday. In almost all of those 23 contested primaries for state House and Senate seats, votes counted […] The post Early results in legislative primary races look good for Colorado incumbents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Axios Denver

Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination, defeating Tina Peters in Colorado

Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk, won the Republican primary for secretary of state and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold in November.Why it matters: Republicans escaped the "disastrous" possibility that Tina Peters — the indicted Mesa County clerk and election conspiracy promoter — would serve as the party's nominee.By the numbers: Anderson claimed 44% of the vote, according to preliminary results posted just before 8pm, topping the 27% for Peters.The AP called the race for Anderson less than an hour after polls closed.Mike O'Donnell, a little-known candidate, even did better than Peters, landing 29%.What they're saying: "I will...
9NEWS

Epps takes lead in House District 6 Democratic primary

COLORADO, USA — Two Democratic candidates with opposing views faced off Tuesday in the Colorado primary election for state House District 6. Voters for the Denver House seat could decide between a progressive, Elisabeth Epps, and a centrist, Katie March. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Epps passed March in the race, leading with 373 votes. March held the lead with each round of results after polls closed Tuesday night, though the margin became narrower with each update.
ucdenver.edu

The Significance of Colorado’s June 28 Primary Elections Explained

The major races in Colorado’s June 28 primaries occur on the Republican side this year. But as a result of a law approved by Colorado voters in 2018, unaffiliated (Independent) voters can now participate by choosing to vote in either party’s primary, potentially affecting results. What impact, if any, will the participation of Colorado’s Independents (40% of registered voters) in the primary elections have? How might primary results affect the upcoming midterm elections in November? What could those results mean for the 2024 presidential race?
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
