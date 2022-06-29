ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado GOP voters reject indicted clerk for election post

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday chose a local official who pledged to keep politics out of running elections as their nominee for secretary of state over an indicted county clerk who gained national prominence by promoting conspiracy theories about voting machines. In spurning Mesa County Clerk Tina...

