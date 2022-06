(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continued to fall both nationally and locally, with oil prices dropping because of the economy, AAA says. The price for a gallon of gas is down eight cents to $4.90 across the country. Meanwhile, drivers in New York State are paying five cents less for a gallon of gas. The current price is $4.96, according to AAA. Last year at this time, AAA says drivers were paying $3.15 in the Empire State and $3.10 nationwide.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO