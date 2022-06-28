ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement plans upcoming patrols for today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sqm53_0gO1vBGL00
Dayton Police

DAYTON — Officers involved with the Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement will be participating in focused traffic enforcement efforts today.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, and the Vandalia Police Department will be on focusing enforcement efforts today to conduct a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail.

>>Man arrested after large police investigation at Dayton apartment complex

The detail will be focused on Interstate 75, US-35, state Route 4, and state Route 49.

The enforcement efforts start at 8:00 a.m. and will run through 2:00 p.m.

The Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement focuses on crash-causing violations, such as reckless driving, impaired driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, and speeding.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Coroner IDs woman, child found dead in Dayton home last week

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman and girl found dead in a home on Burleigh Avenue last Thursday. Aisha Nelson, 31, and Harper Monroe, 6, both of Dayton, were identified Wednesday morning. Their cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner’s office.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Vandalia, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Police#State Highway#Moraine Police Department#Us 35#Cox Media Group
1017thepoint.com

3 Arrested in Eaton Drug Investigaton

Three people were arrested yesterday during an investigation in Eaton, Ohio that ultimately resulted in the Dayton Bomb Squad being called to respond. During a drug-related search, officers discovered a possible pipe bomb, and the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the scene as a precaution, according to Eaton Police Cheif Steven Hurd. During the search, officers located multiple drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns. Dale Letner, Gilbert Contreras III and Mona Hyde were arrested and booked in the Preble County Jail on drug-related charges.
EATON, OH
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Sidney Daily News

Car and buggy crash

A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man who shot ODNR officer federally sentenced on separate charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greene County man who shot an Ohio wildlife officer with an illegal firearm was sentenced in U.S. District Court on June 29. Brian Liming, 45, of Jamestown, Ohio, was federally sentenced to nine years and 364 days in prison, according to United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
85K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy