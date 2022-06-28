Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement plans upcoming patrols for today

Dayton Police

DAYTON — Officers involved with the Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement will be participating in focused traffic enforcement efforts today.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, and the Vandalia Police Department will be on focusing enforcement efforts today to conduct a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail.

The detail will be focused on Interstate 75, US-35, state Route 4, and state Route 49.

The enforcement efforts start at 8:00 a.m. and will run through 2:00 p.m.

The Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement focuses on crash-causing violations, such as reckless driving, impaired driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, and speeding.

