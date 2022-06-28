Texas Trade Rumors: Porter, Mavs, Murray, Gallinari, TPE, Rockets, Gordon
The future of Jalen Brunson remains the Mavericks’ top priority in free agency, though that won’t be the only move that the franchise makes as it looks to add championship pieces around Luka Doncic . Callie Caplin of the Dallas Morning News takes a look at some potential candidates for the Mavericks to add and Otto Porter Jr. stands out.
Porter looked rejuvenated during his run with the Warriors, hitting 40.4 percent of his triples during 19 games this postseason. The former Wizard would help to surround Doncic with even more shooting and give the club a capable defender on the other side of the court, particularly as a stretch four (a role we saw from him in the NBA Finals).
- Dejounte Murray appears to be on his way to the Hawks in a trade package that sends Danilo Gallinari and draft picks to the Spurs, according to Zach Klein of ABC’s Atlanta affiliate WSN-CH2 . There had been some rumblings that John Collins would end up in San Antonio, though apparently, that is not the case. The Cavaliers and Wizards were among the teams that had explored trading for Murray leading up to the draft, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe . Stay tuned to FortyEightMinutes for the latest on his developing situation.
- Dallas’ $10.9 million trade exception has expired, as longtime journalist Marc Stein relays. The Mavericks acquired the TPE last summer when they traded Josh Richardson to Boston, though after trading for Christian Wood , it was unlikely that the club was going to use the exception.
- Houston is down to 18 guaranteed contracts after agreeing to a buyout agreement with John Wall , ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains. Eric Gordon , who the Rockets reportedly value highly , is the only player on the roster making over $10 million per season.
- The Rockets fielded calls for the No. 17 pick on draft night and if Tari Eason had not been available, the franchise might have been more willing to move the selection, Kelly Iko of The Athletic writes in a piece that also touches on Houston staying pat at the No. 3 spot. The team ultimately selected Jabari Smith Jr., who unexpectedly fell to them, with their top-3 selection. In addition to Smith and Eason, the Rockets also grabbed another SEC player in Tyty Washington. “You talk to everybody about everything, but we always felt comfortable picking where we were picking and were really excited.” GM Rafael Stone explained.
