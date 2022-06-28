Texas Trade Rumors: Porter, Mavs, Murray, Gallinari, TPE, Rockets, Gordon

The future of Jalen Brunson remains the Mavericks’ top priority in free agency, though that won’t be the only move that the franchise makes as it looks to add championship pieces around Luka Doncic . Callie Caplin of the Dallas Morning News takes a look at some potential candidates for the Mavericks to add and Otto Porter Jr. stands out.

Porter looked rejuvenated during his run with the Warriors, hitting 40.4 percent of his triples during 19 games this postseason. The former Wizard would help to surround Doncic with even more shooting and give the club a capable defender on the other side of the court, particularly as a stretch four (a role we saw from him in the NBA Finals).

