CLEVELAND — Every single day The Journey Center for Safety and Healing Cuyahoga County helps people out of terrifying situations. Melissa Graves is the CEO of the center. “We work with about 15,000 survivors of people impacted by domestic violence or child abuse every year,” she said. “We do victim advocacy for people going through the court system or needing protection orders. We have supervised visitation and we do a lot of prevention and community awareness work about the myths and dynamics of abusive relationships. We have a 24-hour help hotline.”

